Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that manufactures and distributes vegetable oil and related products. The Company produces vegetable ghee, in addition to refining vegetable oils, such as corn, soya, sunflower and palm oil. Its main brand name is AL Ghazal Ghee. Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co PSC distributes its products locally and exports to all Arab countries, as well as to other foreign markets.

Sector Food Processing