JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 21-08-2023 11:07:15 AM

AM 11:07:15 2023-08-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Annual Report

ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Annual Report 2022

٢٠٢٢ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ

ﺎﻨﻧ ﺈﻓ ٢٠٢٢ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

With reference to the company's annual report for the

ﺩ /١٣ ﻢﻗﺭ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻦﻴﺒﻧ

year 2022, we show you Item No. 13/D

ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺭﺎﻌﺳﺃ ﺺﺨﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ

regarding the prices of the company's issued securities

ﺔﺴﻤﺧ ﺮﺧﺃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻕﻼﻏﻻﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ

According to the annual closing price

. ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ

of the share for the last five years.

ﻕﻼﻏﻻﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ

year

price

2.50

2022

2022

2.50

2.90

2021

2021

2.90

2.85

2020

2020

2.85

2.78

2019

2019

2.78

1.87

2018

2018

1.87

31-12-2022

31-12-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name:

basem kokash

basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

