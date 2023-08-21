JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 21-08-2023 11:07:15 AM
AM 11:07:15 2023-08-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Annual Report
ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Annual Report 2022
٢٠٢٢ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ
ﺎﻨﻧ ﺈﻓ ٢٠٢٢ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
With reference to the company's annual report for the
ﺩ /١٣ ﻢﻗﺭ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻦﻴﺒﻧ
year 2022, we show you Item No. 13/D
ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺭﺎﻌﺳﺃ ﺺﺨﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ
regarding the prices of the company's issued securities
ﺔﺴﻤﺧ ﺮﺧﺃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻕﻼﻏﻻﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ
According to the annual closing price
. ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ
of the share for the last five years.
ﻕﻼﻏﻻﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ
year
price
2.50
2022
2022
2.50
2.90
2021
2021
2.90
2.85
2020
2020
2.85
2.78
2019
2019
2.78
1.87
2018
2018
1.87
31-12-2022
31-12-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name:
basem kokash
basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
