  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Wood Industries Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOOD   JO4103811017

JORDAN WOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY

(WOOD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 01/17
1.69 JOD   -1.17%
03:03aJORDAN WOOD INDUSTRIES : Assembly Decision-(WOOD)-2022-02-14
PU
02/03JORDAN WOOD INDUSTRIES : G.a (wood) 2022 02 03
PU
01/31JORDAN WOOD INDUSTRIES : Disclosure (WOOD) 2022 01 31
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Wood Industries : Assembly Decision-(WOOD)-2022-02-14

02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
ﺍﻝﺃﺭﺩﻥﻱﺓ ﻝﻝﺹﻥﺍﻉﺍﺕ ﺍﻝخشﺏﻱﺓ / جﻭﺍﻱكﻭ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 14-02-2022 09:29:46 AM

AM 09:29:46 2022-02-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

/ ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ was held on 02:30 On 13-02-

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 02:30 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-02-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ

2022 at Zoom. The shareholders participation in the

.% 0.835 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

General Assembly Meeting was 0.835%.

Subject: Increasing the company's Capital

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the increase of the

ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

company's capital from 1000000 to 1400000 through:

ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 1400000 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 1000000

:ﻝﻼﺧ

The Capital Increase Method

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

Private placement:

:ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﺹﺎﺧ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺍ

Private placement for the shareholders on record as of

2022/02/12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻢﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﺹﺎﺧ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺃ

12/02/2022 at 1.8 JD per share

ﻢﻬﺳ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1.8 ﺮﻌﺴﺑ

Note: please specify the following information - if

:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ :ﺔﻈﺣﻼﻣ

available-:

ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﺮﻌﺳ .1

1. Issuing price of the new shares

ﺎﻬﻟ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﻭﺍ ﺔﻬﺠﻟﺍ .2

2. Name/names of targeted subscriber /subscribers

price per share is 1.8 JD

ﻢﻬﺳ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ1.8 ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ

Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Memorandum of Association

The General Assembly approved the amendment of the

ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

Company's Article and Memorandum of Association

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Bashar Anis Masannat

Bashar Anis Masannat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Wood Industries Co. PSC published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
