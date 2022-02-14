Jordan Wood Industries : Assembly Decision-(WOOD)-2022-02-14

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ
|
ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 14-02-2022 09:29:46 AM
|
AM 09:29:46 2022-02-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
|
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ
|
/ ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
|
ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ was held on 02:30 On 13-02-
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 02:30 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-02-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ
|
2022 at Zoom. The shareholders participation in the
|
.% 0.835 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
|
General Assembly Meeting was 0.835%.
|
|
|
|
Subject: Increasing the company's Capital
|
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
The General Assembly approved the increase of the
|
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
|
company's capital from 1000000 to 1400000 through:
|
ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 1400000 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 1000000
|
|
:ﻝﻼﺧ
|
|
|
|
|
The Capital Increase Method
|
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
|
|
|
Private placement:
|
:ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﺹﺎﺧ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺍ
|
|
|
Private placement for the shareholders on record as of
|
2022/02/12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻢﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﺹﺎﺧ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺃ
|
12/02/2022 at 1.8 JD per share
|
ﻢﻬﺳ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1.8 ﺮﻌﺴﺑ
|
|
|
Note: please specify the following information - if
|
:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ :ﺔﻈﺣﻼﻣ
|
available-:
|
ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﺮﻌﺳ .1
|
1. Issuing price of the new shares
|
ﺎﻬﻟ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﻭﺍ ﺔﻬﺠﻟﺍ .2
|
2. Name/names of targeted subscriber /subscribers
|
|
|
|
price per share is 1.8 JD
|
ﻢﻬﺳ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ1.8 ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ
|
|
|
Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and
|
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Memorandum of Association
|
|
|
|
The General Assembly approved the amendment of the
|
ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
|
Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
|
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Bashar Anis Masannat
|
Bashar Anis Masannat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|