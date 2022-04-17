Log in
    WOOD   JO4103811017

JORDAN WOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY

(WOOD)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  01-16
1.690 JOD   -1.17%
Jordan Wood Industries : Disclosure (WOOD) 2022 04 17

04/17/2022 | 03:04am EDT
ﺍﻝأﺭﺩﻥﻱﺓ ﻝﻝصﻥﺍﻉﺍﺕ ﺍﻝخشبﻱﺓ / جﻭﺍﻱكﻭ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

Date: 17-04-2022 09:23:06 AM

Subject: Extra Ordinary General Assembly

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:23:06 2022-04-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Jordan Wood Industries board of directors has decided in his meeting held on Thursday 14/04/2022 to hold an Extra Ordinary General Assembly immediately following the General Assembly on 27/04/2022 and after getting the approval of the Companies Controller Department

ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ/ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 2022/04/14 ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻌﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﺭﻮﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2022/04/27 .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ

14-04-2022

14-04-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Bashar Anis Masannat

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Bashar Anis Masannat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Wood Industries Co. PSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 07:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5,52 M 7,79 M 7,79 M
Net income 2020 -2,55 M -3,60 M -3,60 M
Net Debt 2020 4,95 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,69 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 274
Free-Float 9,61%
Chart JORDAN WOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Jordan Wood Industries Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramez Najib Adel Qubain Deputy General Manager
Bashar Anis Ilyas Al-Musennat Chief Financial Officer
Salim William Salim Karadshe Chairman
Bashar Mohammad Abdulghani Al-Amad Independent Non-Executive Director
Fawaz Yousef Ibrahim Ghanem Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN WOOD INDUSTRIES COMPANY0.00%2
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-12.85%4 802
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.49%3 702
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.68%1 679
VICTORIA PLC-38.83%1 119
ARHAUS, INC.-41.81%1 080