Jordan Wood Industries : Disclosure (WOOD) 2022 04 17

The Jordan Wood Industries board of directors has decided in his meeting held on Thursday 14/04/2022 to hold an Extra Ordinary General Assembly immediately following the General Assembly on 27/04/2022 and after getting the approval of the Companies Controller Department

ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ/ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 2022/04/14 ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻌﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﺭﻮﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2022/04/27 .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ