Jordan Wood Industries : Disclosure (WOOD) 2022 04 17

ﺍﻝأﺭﺩﻥﻱﺓ ﻝﻝصﻥﺍﻉﺍﺕ ﺍﻝخشبﻱﺓ / جﻭﺍﻱكﻭ
|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ
Date: 17-04-2022 09:23:06 AM
Subject: Extra Ordinary General Assembly
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ / ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 09:23:06 2022-04-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
The Jordan Wood Industries board of directors has decided in his meeting held on Thursday 14/04/2022 to hold an Extra Ordinary General Assembly immediately following the General Assembly on 27/04/2022 and after getting the approval of the Companies Controller Department
|
ﻮﻜﻳﺍﻮﺟ/ﺔﻴﺒﺸﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 2022/04/14 ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻌﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﺭﻮﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2022/04/27 .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ
|
14-04-2022
|
14-04-2022
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Bashar Anis Masannat
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Bashar Anis Masannat :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Jordan Wood Industries Co. PSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 07:03:04 UTC.