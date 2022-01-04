Jordanian Duty Free Shops : Disclosure (JDFS) 2022 01 04

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDANIAN DUTY FREE SHOPS
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺓﺮﺤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﻮﺳﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 04-01-2022 02:58:06 PM
PM 02:58:06 2022-01-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: exclusive
ﺔﻳﺮﺼﺤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Extension (exclusive) of the Jordanian Duty Free
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻩﺮﺤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﻮﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ( ﺔﻳﺮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ) ﺪﻳﺪﻤﺗ
ﻕﺍﻮﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﻤﺗ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ
Company
2021-12-31 ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺮﻬﺷﺃ ﺔﻌﺑﺭﺍ ﺓﺪﻤﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺓﺮﺤﻟﺍ
Kindly note that the exclusive agreement of the Jordanian
ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻠﻜﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻜﻤﺘﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﻳ ﻭ
Duty Free Shops Company has been extended for a
ﻊﻣ ﺽﻭﺎﻔﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﻻ ﺀﺍﺭﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
period of four months, starting from 12/31/2021
ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﺓﺮﺸﻌﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻶﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
This extension comes to enable the ministerial committee
. ﺔﻣﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ
formed by the Council of Ministers to complete the work
related to negotiating with the company and preparing
the necessary agreements for renewal for the next ten
years.
29-12-2021
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Adel farraj
Adel farraj :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
