  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Jordanian Duty Free Shops
  News
  Summary
    JDFS   JO3102211013

JORDANIAN DUTY FREE SHOPS

(JDFS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 01/03
7.8 JOD   +4.00%
08:39aJORDANIAN DUTY FREE SHOPS : Disclosure (JDFS) 2022 01 04
PU
06:59aJORDANIAN DUTY FREE SHOPS : Trading (JDFS) 2022 01 03
PU
2021JORDANIAN DUTY FREE SHOPS : Trading (JDFS) 2021 12 30
PU
Jordanian Duty Free Shops : Disclosure (JDFS) 2022 01 04

01/04/2022 | 08:39am EST
JORDANIAN DUTY FREE SHOPS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDANIAN DUTY FREE SHOPS

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺓﺮﺤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﻮﺳﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 04-01-2022 02:58:06 PM

PM 02:58:06 2022-01-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: exclusive

ﺔﻳﺮﺼﺤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Extension (exclusive) of the Jordanian Duty Free

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻩﺮﺤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﻮﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ( ﺔﻳﺮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ) ﺪﻳﺪﻤﺗ

ﻕﺍﻮﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﻤﺗ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ

Company

2021-12-31 ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺮﻬﺷﺃ ﺔﻌﺑﺭﺍ ﺓﺪﻤﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺓﺮﺤﻟﺍ

Kindly note that the exclusive agreement of the Jordanian

ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻠﻜﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻜﻤﺘﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﻳ ﻭ

Duty Free Shops Company has been extended for a

ﻊﻣ ﺽﻭﺎﻔﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﻻ ﺀﺍﺭﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

period of four months, starting from 12/31/2021

ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﺓﺮﺸﻌﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻶﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

This extension comes to enable the ministerial committee

. ﺔﻣﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ

formed by the Council of Ministers to complete the work

related to negotiating with the company and preparing

the necessary agreements for renewal for the next ten

years.

29-12-2021

29-12-2021

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Adel farraj

Adel farraj :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordanian Duty Free Shops PSC published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 13:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 26,3 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
Net income 2020 0,21 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net cash 2020 8,69 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 013x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 176 M 248 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
EV / Sales 2020 7,89x
Nbr of Employees 695
Free-Float 10,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haitham Abdulmajid Mosleh Al-Majali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adel Said Mohammed Farraj Secretary & Executive Director-Finance
Izzeddin Mohiuddin Yasin Kanakrieh Chairman
Elias Ayoub Sharari Zureikat Manager-Information Technology
Rula Sultan Majed Al Adwan Manager-Administration & Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDANIAN DUTY FREE SHOPS0.00%248
CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%67 436
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%26 145
AENA S.M.E., S.A.2.45%24 085
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED0.00%16 845
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.0.00%14 163