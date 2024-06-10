JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES INVESTMENT HOLDING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES

ﻦﻴﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﺑﺮﺘﻐﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT HOLDING

AM 08:23:40 2024-06-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 10-06-2024 08:23:40 AM

ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Disclosure instructions

In accordance with the provisions of the Instructions for

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

Disclosure of Issuing Companies and the Accounting and

ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻱﺯﺎﻏ ﻢﻳﺭ / ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ ، (13) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Auditing Standards issued by the Securities Commission

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ %12.165 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻚﻠﺘﻤﺗ ﺖﺤﺒﺻﺍ ﻞﺤﻧﻮﺑﺍ

Article (13), we would like to inform you that the

.ﺪﻴﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﺿﻭ ﻊﻣ ﻞﺟﻵﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻃ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

shareholder/ Reem Ghazi Kamel Abu Nahl now owns

12.165% of the company's capital in order for long term

Investment with good condition of the company

04-06-2024

04-06-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Intisar Al daoud

Intisar Al daoud :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

