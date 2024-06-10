JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES INVESTMENT HOLDING
Company's Name: JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES
ﻦﻴﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﺑﺮﺘﻐﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT HOLDING
Date: 10-06-2024 08:23:40 AM
ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Disclosure instructions
In accordance with the provisions of the Instructions for
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ
Disclosure of Issuing Companies and the Accounting and
ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻱﺯﺎﻏ ﻢﻳﺭ / ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ ، (13) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Auditing Standards issued by the Securities Commission
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ %12.165 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻚﻠﺘﻤﺗ ﺖﺤﺒﺻﺍ ﻞﺤﻧﻮﺑﺍ
Article (13), we would like to inform you that the
.ﺪﻴﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﺿﻭ ﻊﻣ ﻞﺟﻵﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻃ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
shareholder/ Reem Ghazi Kamel Abu Nahl now owns
12.165% of the company's capital in order for long term
Investment with good condition of the company
04-06-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
