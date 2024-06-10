Jordanian Expatriates Investment Holdings Company PSC is a Jordan-based company primarily engaged in investment activities. The Company invests in commercial, industrial, trading, agricultural, tourism and other projects through the establishment, ownership and acquisition of shares of companies within and outside Jordan. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Jordanian Expatriate Company for Investment and Real Estate Development, which is active in the purchase of real estates, lands subdivision and development, and establishment of housing, commercial and agricultural projects, and owns majority stake in Jordanian Expatriate Financial Brokerage Company, which is engaged in the purchase and sale of securities.

Sector Diversified Investment Services