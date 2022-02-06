Jordanian Expatriates Investment PSC : Disclosure (JEIH) 2022 02 06

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES
|
ﻦﻴﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﺑﺮﺘﻐﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
INVESTMENT HOLDING
|
PM 08:42:32 2022-02-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 03-02-2022 08:42:32 PM
|
ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Corporate Governance
|
|
|
|
Referring to Article (5.T) of the Corporate Governance
|
ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (ﺭ) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ (5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ
|
Directive for the year 2017 . related to the tasks and
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻤﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ
|
ﺪﻗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ
|
responsibilities of the Board of Directors regarding the
|
ﻭﺍ info@jeihldng.comﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﻳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺳﺭﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺁ ﺪﻤﺘﻋﺍ
|
agenda of the General Assembly meeting , please be
|
ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻊﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻫﺮﺸﻧﻭ ، 5693044ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺎﺑ ﻲﻔﺗﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ
|
informed that the Board of Directors has approved a
|
ﻥﻮﻜﻠﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﺢﻴﺘﺗ ﺔﻴﻟﻻﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻥﺃ ﺚﻴﺣ jeihldng.com ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
|
mechanism for sending the proposal to the company's
|
ﺎﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﻬﻘﺣ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻦﻣ %5 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ
|
email info@jeihldng.com, or call the number 5693044
|
ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔــــﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔـﻓﺎﺿﺎﺑ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﺣﺍﺮﺘﻗﺎﺑ
|
and publish on the company's website jeihldng.com, as
|
ﺡﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ، 2022-02-15 ﻲﻓ ﺓﺪــﻘﻋ
|
this mechanism allows shareholders who own at least 5%
|
.ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺘﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ
|
|
of the company's shares that they have the right to
|
|
provide us annually with their proposals to add item to
|
|
the agenda of the General Assembly Meeting Scheduled ,
|
|
to be held on 15-2-2022 , provided that the proposal is
|
|
among the items allowed to be discussed in the ordinary
|
|
General Assembly Meeting .
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Intisar Al daoud
|
Intisar Al daoud :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|