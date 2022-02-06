Jordanian Expatriates Investment PSC : Disclosure (JEIH) 2022 02 06

Referring to Article (5.T) of the Corporate Governance

Directive for the year 2017 . related to the tasks and

responsibilities of the Board of Directors regarding the

agenda of the General Assembly meeting , please be

informed that the Board of Directors has approved a

mechanism for sending the proposal to the company's

email info@jeihldng.com, or call the number 5693044

and publish on the company's website jeihldng.com, as

this mechanism allows shareholders who own at least 5%

of the company's shares that they have the right to

provide us annually with their proposals to add item to

the agenda of the General Assembly Meeting Scheduled ,

to be held on 15-2-2022 , provided that the proposal is

among the items allowed to be discussed in the ordinary

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.