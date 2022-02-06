Jordanian Expatriates Investment PSC : Disclosure (JEIH) 2022 02 06

Log in
02/06/2022 | 02:28am EST
JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES INVESTMENT HOLDING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES

ﻦﻴﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﺑﺮﺘﻐﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT HOLDING

PM 08:42:32 2022-02-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 03-02-2022 08:42:32 PM

ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Corporate Governance

Referring to Article (5.T) of the Corporate Governance

ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (ﺭ) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ (5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

Directive for the year 2017 . related to the tasks and

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻤﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ

ﺪﻗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ

responsibilities of the Board of Directors regarding the

ﻭﺍ info@jeihldng.comﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﻳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺳﺭﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺁ ﺪﻤﺘﻋﺍ

agenda of the General Assembly meeting , please be

ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻊﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻫﺮﺸﻧﻭ ، 5693044ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺎﺑ ﻲﻔﺗﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

informed that the Board of Directors has approved a

ﻥﻮﻜﻠﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﺢﻴﺘﺗ ﺔﻴﻟﻻﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻥﺃ ﺚﻴﺣ jeihldng.com ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

mechanism for sending the proposal to the company's

ﺎﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﻬﻘﺣ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻦﻣ %5 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ

email info@jeihldng.com, or call the number 5693044

ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔــــﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔـﻓﺎﺿﺎﺑ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﺣﺍﺮﺘﻗﺎﺑ

and publish on the company's website jeihldng.com, as

ﺡﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ، 2022-02-15 ﻲﻓ ﺓﺪــﻘﻋ

this mechanism allows shareholders who own at least 5%

.ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺘﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ

of the company's shares that they have the right to

provide us annually with their proposals to add item to

the agenda of the General Assembly Meeting Scheduled ,

to be held on 15-2-2022 , provided that the proposal is

among the items allowed to be discussed in the ordinary

General Assembly Meeting .

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Intisar Al daoud

Intisar Al daoud :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Expatriates Investment Holdings Co. PSC published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 07:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,70 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net cash 2020 7,12 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 104x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,85 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 11,2%
Chart JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY (PSC)
Duration : Period :
Jordanian Expatriates Investment Holding Company (PSC) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kifayeh Naim Alhaj Ali General Manager
Ghazi Kamel Abdul Rahman Abu Nahl Chairman
Radi Shaker Darwish Al-Natsheh Vice Chairman
Nasser Ali Soud bin Thani Al-Thani Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Jamal Kamel Abdul Rahman Abu Nahl Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDANIAN EXPATRIATES INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY (PSC)0.00%12
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-6.36%50 046
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.5.49%14 001
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-2.32%9 166
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-3.83%6 399