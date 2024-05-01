Jordanian Company for Developing and Financial Investment, formerly Jordan Industries and Match Co PSC, is a Jordan-based company primarily engaged in the production and sale of matches and derivates in different sizes and shapes. The Company also produces match paperboard and plastic boxes, wood splinters, and chemical mixtures, as well as olive oil-based soap (Castile soap). The Company's manufacturing plant is situated in the industrial area in Al Zarka, Jordan. As of February, 2013, the Company divested its properties, equipments and goods to an investor.