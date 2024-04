Jordanian Management and Consultancy Company PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the establishment, investment, management, ownership and participation in the establishment of companies and corporations. Furthermore, the Company is engaged in the purchase, sale, trade, import and export of goods, as well as in the provision of cash and installment-based durable goods selling and leasing services for vehicles, medical equipments and machineries. Jordanian Management and Consultancy Company PSC’s subsidiary is Specialized Medical Services Co LLC.

Sector Business Support Services