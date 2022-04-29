Jordanian Mutual Funds Management : Assembly Decision-(FUND)-2022-04-29

JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Date: 28-04-2022 04:30:57 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻖﻳﺩﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 04:30:57 2022-04-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY was held on 2:00 On 28-04-2022 at ZOOM. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 74.032%.
ﻖﻳﺩﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ( ZOOM) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ .% 74.032 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ
Subject: Other
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
- It was approved to rescind the decision to merge with Rum Financial Brokerage Company, which was taken at the first extraordinary general assembly meeting for the year 2020 on 8-6-2020
ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﻝﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ - 2020-8-6 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ 2020 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Obada Mohammad Ali Khashman
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Obada Mohammad Ali Khashman :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
