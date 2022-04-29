Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Jordanian Mutual Funds Management Company
  News
  Summary
    FUND   JO4121811015

JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY

(FUND)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-12
2.960 JOD   -4.82%
04:57aJORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT : Assembly Decision-(FUND)-2022-04-29
PU
04:57aJORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT : Assembly Decision-(FUND)-2022-04-29
PU
04/24JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT : G.a (fund) 2022 04 24
PU
Jordanian Mutual Funds Management : Assembly Decision-(FUND)-2022-04-29

04/30/2022 | 04:57am EDT

04/30/2022 | 04:57am EDT
JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Date: 28-04-2022 04:30:57 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻖﻳﺩﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 04:30:57 2022-04-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY was held on 2:00 On 28-04-2022 at ZOOM. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 74.032%.

ﻖﻳﺩﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ( ZOOM) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ .% 74.032 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

- It was approved to rescind the decision to merge with Rum Financial Brokerage Company, which was taken at the first extraordinary general assembly meeting for the year 2020 on 8-6-2020

ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﻝﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ - 2020-8-6 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ 2020 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Obada Mohammad Ali Khashman

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Obada Mohammad Ali Khashman :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Arabian Aviation Investment Company PSC published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 08:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
