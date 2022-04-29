Jordanian Mutual Funds Management : Assembly Decision-(FUND)-2022-04-29

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY was held on 2:00 On 28-04-2022 at ZOOM. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 74.032%.

- It was approved to rescind the decision to merge with Rum Financial Brokerage Company, which was taken at the first extraordinary general assembly meeting for the year 2020 on 8-6-2020