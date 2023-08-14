Jordanian Mutual Funds Management Company PSC, formerly Arabian Aviation Investment Company PSC, is a Jordan-based company engaged in the shipping and transportation sector. The Company is organized into the following business segments: Investment Activities and Transport Activities. The Investment Activities segment is engaged in investments in transportation and shipping companies, land, buildings and apartments, as well as in the ownership of shares in different types of companies. The Transport Activities segment includes the transportation and shipping of a number of goods, and general trade. The Company has a subsidiary, namely Ithmar Transportation Co, which is engaged in the transportation sector.

Sector Diversified Investment Services