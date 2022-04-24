Log in
    FUND   JO4121811015

JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY

(FUND)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-12
2.960 JOD   -4.82%
03/23Jordanian Mutual Funds Management Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT : Board Of Directors-(FUND)-2021-12-08
PU
2021JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT : Disclosure (FUND) 2021 11 17
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordanian Mutual Funds Management : G.A (FUND) 2022 04 24

04/24/2022 | 05:19am EDT
JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Date: 24-04-2022 11:42:44 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻖﻳﺩﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 11:42:44 2022-04-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of JORDANIAN MUTUAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT COMPANY cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 1:30 on 28-04-2022 at ZOOM to discuss the following matters:

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻖﻳﺩﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (ZOOM) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 25-04-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Obada Mohammad Ali Khashman

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Obada Mohammad Ali Khashman :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Arabian Aviation Investment Company PSC published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 09:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
