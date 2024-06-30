JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY
FOR DEVELOPMENT
Date: 30-06-2024 10:49:41 AM
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of
JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR
DEVELOPMENT on the meeting held on 27-06-2024
decided the formation of the following committees
emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 27-06-2024
The committee
Audit Committee
Name
Designation
JEHAD KAMEL H
YOUSEF AHMAD
HASANSARA
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Hiatham AL Monayyer
Page 1 of 1
