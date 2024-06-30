JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY

ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FOR DEVELOPMENT

AM 10:49:41 2024-06-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-06-2024 10:49:41 AM

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of

ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR

ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2024-06-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ

DEVELOPMENT on the meeting held on 27-06-2024

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

decided the formation of the following committees

emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 27-06-2024

2024-06-27 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Audit Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﻲﺴﻧﺍﺮﺑ ﺐﻴﺒﻟ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ

ﺎﺴﻴﺋﺭ

ﺎﺴﻴﺋﺭ

ﻲﺴﻧﺍﺮﺑ ﺐﻴﺒﻟ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ

JEHAD KAMEL H

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺪﻴﻤﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺩﺎﻬﻴﺟ

ALKABARITI

ﻲﺘﻳﺭﺎﺒﻜﻟﺍ

YOUSEF AHMAD

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻩﺭﺎﺳ ﻦﺴﺣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻒﺳﻮﻳ

HASANSARA

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Hiatham AL Monayyer

Hiatham AL Monayyer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

