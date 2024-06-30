JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY

ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FOR DEVELOPMENT

PM 04:00:32 2024-06-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 27-06-2024 04:00:32 PM

Subject: Appointment of Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of

ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR

. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﻲﺴﻧﺍﺮﺑ ﺐﻴﺒﻟ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ

DEVELOPMENT has appointed Mr./Mrs. ﺐﻴﺒﻟ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

ﻲﺴﻧﺍﺮﺑ as board member.

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment

.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

Letter of the new director whose appointment shall be

presented for endorsement by the shareholders at the

next Annual General Assembly meeting

Date of Appointment: 27-06-2024

2024-06-27 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Hiatham AL Monayyer

Hiatham AL Monayyer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

