JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY
ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
FOR DEVELOPMENT
PM 04:00:32 2024-06-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 27-06-2024 04:00:32 PM
Subject: Appointment of Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of
ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR
. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﻲﺴﻧﺍﺮﺑ ﺐﻴﺒﻟ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ
DEVELOPMENT has appointed Mr./Mrs. ﺐﻴﺒﻟ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻱﺩﺎﻓ
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
ﻲﺴﻧﺍﺮﺑ as board member.
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment
.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
Letter of the new director whose appointment shall be
presented for endorsement by the shareholders at the
next Annual General Assembly meeting
Date of Appointment: 27-06-2024
2024-06-27 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Hiatham AL Monayyer
Hiatham AL Monayyer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jordanian Real Estate Company for Development PSC published this content on 30 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2024 05:33:09 UTC.