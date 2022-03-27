Log in
    JRCD   JO3122911014

JORDANIAN REAL ESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT (P.S.C)

(JRCD)
Jordanian Real Estate for Development P S C : Assembly Decision-(JRCD)-2022-03-27

03/27/2022 | 02:41am EDT
JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:20:03 2022-03-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT

Date: 27-03-2022 09:20:03 AM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-03-24 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ zoom ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ %58 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDANIAN REALESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT was held on 12:00 On 24-03-2022 at zoom, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 58%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 21-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and (person) as Board of Directors

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:Name

NationalityDR HAITHAM ABDALLAH ABUKHADIJEH

Jordanian

ABDEL RAOUF JAMIL

Jordanian

ALZAYAT

HIBA ABDALLAH ABU

Jordanian

KHADIJEH

NEDAL MOH D

Jordanian

ZAHRAN

ABDALLA HAITHAM

Jordanian

ABUKHADIJEH

ANAS JAMIL ALABED

Jordanian

Name of Company

No of Seats

ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ

1

ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

1

ﻢﺜﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻦﺑﺍ ﻰﻔﺸﺘﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ -:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺪﺒﻋ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻑﻭﺅﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺕﺎﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻑﻭﺅﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻪﺒﻫ ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻝﺎﻀﻧ ﻥﺍﺮﻫﺯ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺱﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺪﺒﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﺲﻧﺍ

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

1

ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻢﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ

1

ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

1

ﻢﺜﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻦﺑﺍ ﻰﻔﺸﺘﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Obeidat and Alsaleh Certified Public Accountant for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Obeidat and Alsaleh Certified Public Accountant

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Hiatham AL Monayyer :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

User Name: Hiatham AL Monayyer

Disclaimer

Jordanian Real Estate Company for Development PSC published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 06:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,11 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
Net income 2021 0,37 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net cash 2021 8,01 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,33x
EV / Sales 2021 7,72x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 24,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haitham Shaheer Muhammad Al Munir Chief Financial Officer
Haitham Abdullah Abdulhaleem Abu Khadija Chairman
Abdul Raouf Jamil Abdul Raouf Al-Zayat Vice Chairman
Mohammed Khaled Mohammed Nasrallah Non-Independent Non-executive Director
Abdullah Haitham Abdullah Abu Khadija Non-Independent Executive Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDANIAN REAL ESTATE COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT (P.S.C)8.33%25
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 444
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%32 996
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.06%32 884
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.29%31 537
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.99%30 189