Specialized Jordanian Investments Company PSC is a Jordan-based company, which is engaged in commercial and investment activities in different sectors. The Company invests in bonds and securities of different companies and projects, including commercial, industrial, agricultural, real estate and touristic projects and companies. The Company focuses on the sale, purchase, marketing, distribution of raw materials and finished products; import and export consumer goods, and offering international trading and contracting services; the participation and execution of commercial tender and bids for all type of goods and products, and setting up branches, showrooms, stores, commercial exhibitions and regional offices.