Josemaria Resources : Announces New U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "JOSMF"

11/12/2020 | 12:17am EST

Josemaria Resources Inc.

2000 - 885 West Georgia Street

Vancouver BC V6C 3E8 Canada

T +1 604 689 7842

F +1 604 689 4250

info@josemariaresources.com

josemariaresources.com

NEWS RELEASE

JOSEMARIA ANNOUNCES NEW U.S. LISTING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL "JOSMF"

November 12, 2020 - Vancouver, BC - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective today. Josemaria's U.S. listing will trade under the symbol "JOSMF", while the Company's primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol "JOSE" and on the Nasdaq Stockholm also under the symbol "JOSE".

Adam Lundin commented "We are very pleased to offer our current and prospective shareholders another regulated platform from which they can conveniently trade our common shares. This important step will increase our visibility and accessibility in the market as we continue to advance the Josemaria copper-gold project".

To be eligible for the OTCQB Venture Market, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on developing its 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company, and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to lay the groundwork for best practice in responsible mineral development in Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 12, 2020 00:01 Eastern Time.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin

President and CEO

For further information:

Amanda Strong, Investor Relations, Canada: +1 604 805 3585; or info@josemariaresources.com

Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden: +46 701 112 615; or reriksson@rive6.ch

Follow us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/josemariaresources

Twitter: https://twitter.com/josemariainc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josemaria_resources/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/josemariaresources/

WKN: A2PN5S / ISIN: CA48086P1009

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Josemaria Resources Inc. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 05:10:04 UTC
