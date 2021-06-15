Josemaria Resources : Announces Election of Directors and Annual General Meeting Results

Josemaría Resources

Josemaria Announces Election of Directors and Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE)

(OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular dated May 5, 2021 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 15, 2021 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below. View PDF version.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Christine Batruch 167,428,150 99.99 9,885 0.01 Paul Conibear 167,430,895 100.00 7,140 0.00 Ashley Heppenstall 167,360,301 99.95 77,734 0.05 Ron Hochstein 166,330,852 99.34 1,107,183 0.66 Adam Lundin 167,430,362 100.00 7,673 0.00 Wojtek Wodzicki 167,430,250 100.00 7,785 0.00

In addition, Shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, and approved all of the other items of business detailed in the Circular and put forward at the Meeting, namely:

fixing the number of directors at six (6), with 100.00% of Shareholders voting in favour; and appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, with 99.99% of Shareholders voting in favour.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a natural resources company focused on developing its advanced stage, 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in the San Juan Province of Argentina. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated effective September 28, 2020 and filed on November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to execute best practices in responsible mineral development in Argentina where the Lundins have a 30-year track record of value creation. The Company is a reporting issuer in all Provinces of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".

