Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Josemaria Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOSE   CA48086P1009

JOSEMARIA RESOURCES INC.

(JOSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Josemaria Resources : Announces Election of Directors and Annual General Meeting Results

06/15/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Josemaría Resources

Josemaria Announces Election of Directors and Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE)

(OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular dated May 5, 2021 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 15, 2021 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below. View PDF version.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Christine Batruch

167,428,150

99.99

9,885

0.01

Paul Conibear

167,430,895

100.00

7,140

0.00

Ashley Heppenstall

167,360,301

99.95

77,734

0.05

Ron Hochstein

166,330,852

99.34

1,107,183

0.66

Adam Lundin

167,430,362

100.00

7,673

0.00

Wojtek Wodzicki

167,430,250

100.00

7,785

0.00

In addition, Shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, and approved all of the other items of business detailed in the Circular and put forward at the Meeting, namely:

  1. fixing the number of directors at six (6), with 100.00% of Shareholders voting in favour; and
  2. appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, with 99.99% of Shareholders voting in favour.

Full details of all the voting results for the Meeting are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a natural resources company focused on developing its advanced stage, 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in the San Juan Province of Argentina. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated effective September 28, 2020 and filed on November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to execute best practices in responsible mineral development in Argentina where the Lundins have a 30-year track record of value creation. The Company is a reporting issuer in all Provinces of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 15, 2021 at 5:00pm EDT.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin,

President and CEO

FOLLOW US:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/josemariaresources

Twitter: https://twitter.com/josemariainc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josemaria_resources/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/josemariaresources/

WKN: A2PN5S / ISIN: CA48086P1009

SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.

For further information: Amanda Strong, Investor Relations, Canada: +1 604 689 7842; or

info@josemariaresources.com; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden: +46 701 112 615; or reriksson@rive6.ch

https://josemaria.mediaroom.com/2021-06-15-Josemaria-Announces-Election-of-Directors-and-Annual-General-Meeting-Results

Disclaimer

Josemaria Resources Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOSEMARIA RESOURCES INC.
05:04pJOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Announces Election of Directors and Annual General Meetin..
PU
05/11JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Cuts Q1 Net Loss Year over Year
MT
05/10JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
05/10JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
04/22JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Extends Maturity Date of 2019 Lorito Facility
AQ
04/19JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Edges Up after Reporting Closing of $52 Million Financing
MT
04/19JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Closes C$52 Million Financing
AQ
04/15JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Announces Approval and Registration of Swedish Prospectus
AQ
03/29JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Announces Close of Books and Upsizes Previously Announced..
AQ
03/26JOSEMARIA RESOURCES  : Upsizes Previously Announced Equity Offering From $40.5 M..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -31,2 M -25,6 M -25,6 M
Net Debt 2020 22,4 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 364 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart JOSEMARIA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Josemaria Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOSEMARIA RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,43 CAD
Last Close Price 0,96 CAD
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam I. Lundin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian W. Gibbs Chief Financial Officer
Charles Ashley Heppenstall Chairman
Paul K. Conibear Independent Director
Christine M. Hawrylyshyn-Batruch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOSEMARIA RESOURCES INC.24.68%300
BHP GROUP16.00%175 419
RIO TINTO PLC11.37%142 951
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC28.38%54 407
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.47%36 340
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.98%19 130