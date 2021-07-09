Josemaria Resources : July Presentation 07/09/2021 | 08:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Building the world's next major copper producer JULY 2021 Josemaria Resources Inc. Cautionary notes This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, the future price of copper, gold and silver; the results of the Feasibility Study ("FS") and expected timelines; the timing and amount of estimated future production; net present values and internal rates of return at the Josemaria Project; recovery rates; payback periods; costs of production; capital expenditures; costs and timing of the development of the Josemaria Project; mine life; the potential future development of the Josemaria Project and the future operating or financial performance of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria" or the "Company"); the effect of government regulations (or changes thereto) with respect to restrictions on production, export controls and duties, income taxes, royalties, expropriation of property, repatriation of profits, environmental legislation, land use, water use, mine safety, approval processes and the receipt of necessary permits are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding perceived merit of properties; exploration plans and budgets; mineral reserves and resource estimates; work programs; capital expenditures; timelines; strategic plans; market prices for precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statements of fact. In addition, statements relating to "mineral resources" and "mineral reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the mineral resources and mineral reserves described can be profitably produced in the future. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; commodity price fluctuations; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to the Feasibility Study, uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's Josemaria Project and any other future mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production and generate revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; risks related to lack of infrastructure including but not limited to the risk whether or not the Josemaria Project will receive the requisite permits and, if it does, whether the Company will build the Josemaria Project; risks related to inclement weather which may delay or hinder activities at the Company's mineral properties; risks related to the Company's dependence on third parties for the development of its projects; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labor disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; risks pertaining to the outbreak of the global pandemics, including the coronavirus (COVID-19); government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the development and operation of properties including the Josemaria Project; unanticipated variation in geological structures, metal grades or recovery rates; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; uncertainty related to title to the Company's mineral properties and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, these statements involve assumptions made with regard to the Company's ability to develop the Josemaria Project and to achieve the results outlined in the Feasibility Study; the ability to raise the capital required to fund construction and development of the Josemaria Project; and the results and impact of future exploration at the Josemaria Project. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Information regarding mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates included or referenced in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards under applicable Canadian securities laws, which differ from United States standards. All mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates included or referenced in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with NI 43- 101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM")-CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended ("CIM Definition Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from the from standards in the United States included in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Industry Guide 7. The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. Under the SEC Modernization Rules, the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants included in SEC Industry Guide 7 will be rescinded and replaced with disclosure requirements in subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. Following the transition period, as a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC will recognize estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards that are required under NI 43-101. Accordingly, during this period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or mineral reserves contained or referenced in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES "Total Cash Cost" per pound of Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") production is a non-GAAP measure. Adoption of this measure is voluntary, and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that certain investors will use this information to evaluate performance and as such it is considered a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating cash flow from the Josemaria Project. "Total Cash Cost" includes mining, processing, TCRC & Shipment, Royalty and Sustaining Capex components with General and Administration (G&A) appropriately apportioned among these cost components. Total costs are then divided by CuEq pounds produced to arrive at a per Copper Equivalent per pound figure. The copper Equivalency equation used is: CuEq (%) = (Cu grade * Cu recovery * Cu price ($/t) + Au grade (oz/t) * Au recovery * Au price ($/oz) + Ag grade (oz/t) * Ag recovery * Ag price ($/oz)) / (Cu price ($/t) * Cu recovery). "Total Cash Cost" does not have a standardised meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the Company's financial reporting framework, and as such it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations or operating costs presented thereunder. A National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report, entitled "43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province Argentina", will be available on SEDAR and on the Company's website (the "Technical Report") 45 days after the press release titled "JOSEMARIA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITIY STUDY SHOWCASING A CONVENTIONAL, ROBUST AND RAPID PAY BACK, OPEN PIT COPPER-GOLD PROJECT" released on 19th October 2020, and will summarize the results of the Feasibility Study and incorporates the mineral resource and reserve statement for Josemaria. For readers to fully understand the information in this presentation, they should read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the FS. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. "The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Dustin Smiley, PEng., a qualified person under NI 43-101. DATA VERIFICATION - The Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the Technical Report have verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained in this presentation. Geological, mine engineering and metallurgical reviews included, among other things, reviewing mapping, core logs, review of geotechnical and hydrological studies, environmental and community factors, the development of the life of mine plan, capital and operating costs, transportation, taxation and royalties, and review of existing metallurgical test work. In the opinion of the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the Technical Report, the data, assumptions, and parameters used to estimate mineral resources and mineral reserves, and to develop the metallurgical model, the economic analysis, and the Feasibility Study are sufficiently reliable for those purposes. The Technical Report, when filed, will contain more detailed information concerning associated QA/ QC and other data verification matters, and the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company. This statement and information speaks as of the date of the presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information. 2 | Building the world's next major copper producer | TSX: JOSE, NASDAQ OMX: JOSE, OTCQB: JOSMF Share structure KEY FINANCIAL DATA June 30, 2021 Listings: TSX: JOSE NASDAQ OMX: JOSE OTCQB: JOSMF Share Price: $0.86 52 week trading range: $0.62 - $1.05 Shares O/S: 379.4 M Market Cap: C$340 M / US$280M Source: IPREO // CAD:USD 1.20347 ANALYST COVERAGE - ALL BUYSSHARE HOLDINGS 4% 4% Canaccord Genuity Dalton Barretto Cormark Securities Stefan Ioannou 39% 53% National Bank Financial Shane Nagle Pareto Securities Johan Spetz PI Financial Chris Thompson SpareBank 1 Markets Vidar Lyngvaer 3 | Building the world's next major copper producer | TSX: JOSE, NASDAQ OMX: JOSE, OTCQB: JOSMF Creating long-term value Josemaria is part of the Lundin Group, a portfolio of publicly traded, top tier natural resource companies producing a variety of commodities in over 20 countries worldwide.

We share the benefits of the Lundin Group's guidance, network and funding capabilities.

Lundin Group companies have raised billions of dollars in capital to build quality natural resource projects.

Josemaria Resources' board and management leverage Lundin Group leadership experience. When we invest, we do so for the long term. Our primary goal is to build lasting relationships with employees, the community and government. CHAIR ASHLEY HEPPENSTALL Former CEO of Lundin Energy, one of Europe's largest independent oil and gas companies 4 | Building the world's next major copper producer | TSX: JOSE, NASDAQ OMX: JOSE, OTCQB: JOSMF The right asset, perfectly positioned at the right time Forecasted global copper supply deficit outstrips small number of probable projects to come online.

Josemaria is a high-qualitycopper-gold asset of sufficient size to grow Argentina's mining output by 30%.

high-qualitycopper-gold asset of sufficient size to grow Argentina's mining output by 30%. 100% ownership of a project advancing toward production A reserve profile not found in any other junior PROVEN + PROBABLE RESERVES CURRENT VALUATION 6.7B pounds copper 2¢ 7.0M ounces gold CuEq/lb* 31M ounces silver *Based on market cap ($1.0 x 378.4M shares o/s) See detail on A National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report, on CAUTIONARY NOTES. *Please refer to Slide 23 for Reserve Statement and accompanying Footnotes . 5 | Building the world's next major copper producer | TSX: JOSE, NASDAQ OMX: JOSE, OTCQB: JOSMF This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

