Joshin Denki : Consolidated Financial Results for Three-month Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

Representative: Ryuhei Kanatani, Representative Director, President, and Executive Officer
Contact:
Suguru Oshiro, Director and Executive Officer in Charge of Financial Strategy
Phone:
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report
August 8, 2022
+81-6-6631-1161
Scheduled dividend payment date:
―
Supplementary documents for quarterly financial results:
None
Quarterly financial results briefing:
None
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated results for the three-month period of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% indicates year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of the parent
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Three-month period of FY2022
94,601
-2.9
1,391
-56.9
1,394
-56.7
1,016
-48.5
Three-month period of FY2021
97,423
-9.1
3,225
0.0
3,224
0.5
1,973
25.2
(Note) Comprehensive income: 977 million yen (-50.8%) in the three-month period of FY2022
1,986 million yen (-9.0%) in the three-month period of FY2021
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Three-month period of FY2022
37.97
―
Three-month period of FY2021
73.76
―
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
％
Three-month period of FY2022
227,136
97,607
43.0
Year ended March 31, 2022
217,417
98,641
45.4
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Three months ended June
30, 2022: 97,607 million yen
Year ended March 31, 2022:
98,641 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
End 1Q
End 2Q
End 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
―
0.00
―
75.00
75.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
―
Year ending March 31, 2023 (forecast)
0.00
―
75.00
75.00
(Note) Changes to the latest dividend
forecast: None
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
Net income per
owners of the parent
share
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Million yen
％
Yen
Six-month period
202,000
0.6
4,000
-24.6
4,000
-34.1
2,700
-33.6
100.86
Full year
420,000
2.6
10,000
12.6
10,000
3.1
7,000
9.5
261.49
(Note) Changes to the latest financial results forecast: None
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three-month period of FY2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of special accounting treatment for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies other than changes in (i): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Shares outstanding (Common stock)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) as of the end of the term:
28,000,000 as of June 30, 2022
28,000,000 as of March 31, 2022
Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the term: 1,229,873 as of June 30, 2022
1,229,873 as of March 31, 2022
Average number of shares during the term:
26,770,127 as of June 30, 2022
26,756,831 as of June 30, 2021
Note: The number of shares of treasury stock includes the Company shares held in the board incentive plan trust account as stated below.
51,475 as of June 30, 2022
51,475 as of March 31, 2022
Summaries of quarterly financial results are not subject to reviews by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Explanations about the proper use of financial results forecasts and other remarks
The statements in this document concerning financial results forecasts are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The achievement of such forecasts is not guaranteed by the Company. Actual results may vary significantly from such forecasts due to a variety of factors.
Joshin Denki Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 03:50:07 UTC.