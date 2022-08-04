Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Joshin Denki Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8173   JP3393000009

JOSHIN DENKI CO., LTD.

(8173)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:15 2022-08-05 am EDT
1970.00 JPY   +0.92%
08/04JOSHIN DENKI : Consolidated Financial Results for Three-month Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)
PU
06/27JOSHIN DENKI : Corporate Governance
PU
05/06Joshin Denki's Attributable Income Drags 28% in FY22 on Sales Slump
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joshin Denki : Consolidated Financial Results for Three-month Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

08/04/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results for Three-month Period of Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2023

(Japanese GAAP)

August 5, 2022

Company name:

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd.

Stock Listing: Tokyo

Securities code:

8173 / URL: http://www.joshin.co.jp/

Representative: Ryuhei Kanatani, Representative Director, President, and Executive Officer

Contact:

Suguru Oshiro, Director and Executive Officer in Charge of Financial Strategy

Phone:

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report

August 8, 2022

+81-6-6631-1161

Scheduled dividend payment date:

Supplementary documents for quarterly financial results:

None

Quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated results for the three-month period of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% indicates year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of the parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Three-month period of FY2022

94,601

-2.9

1,391

-56.9

1,394

-56.7

1,016

-48.5

Three-month period of FY2021

97,423

-9.1

3,225

0.0

3,224

0.5

1,973

25.2

(Note) Comprehensive income: 977 million yen (-50.8%) in the three-month period of FY2022

1,986 million yen (-9.0%) in the three-month period of FY2021

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Three-month period of FY2022

37.97

Three-month period of FY2021

73.76

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

Three-month period of FY2022

227,136

97,607

43.0

Year ended March 31, 2022

217,417

98,641

45.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Three months ended June

30, 2022: 97,607 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2022:

98,641 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

End 1Q

End 2Q

End 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

0.00

75.00

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

Year ending March 31, 2023 (forecast)

0.00

75.00

75.00

(Note) Changes to the latest dividend

forecast: None

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

Net income per

owners of the parent

share

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Six-month period

202,000

0.6

4,000

-24.6

4,000

-34.1

2,700

-33.6

100.86

Full year

420,000

2.6

10,000

12.6

10,000

3.1

7,000

9.5

261.49

(Note) Changes to the latest financial results forecast: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three-month period of FY2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of special accounting treatment for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards, etc.: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than changes in (i): None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatement: None
  1. Shares outstanding (Common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) as of the end of the term:

28,000,000 as of June 30, 2022

28,000,000 as of March 31, 2022

  1. Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the term: 1,229,873 as of June 30, 2022
    1,229,873 as of March 31, 2022
  2. Average number of shares during the term:

26,770,127 as of June 30, 2022

26,756,831 as of June 30, 2021

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock includes the Company shares held in the board incentive plan trust account as stated below.

51,475 as of June 30, 2022

51,475 as of March 31, 2022

  • Summaries of quarterly financial results are not subject to reviews by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Explanations about the proper use of financial results forecasts and other remarks

The statements in this document concerning financial results forecasts are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The achievement of such forecasts is not guaranteed by the Company. Actual results may vary significantly from such forecasts due to a variety of factors.

Disclaimer

Joshin Denki Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 03:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOSHIN DENKI CO., LTD.
08/04JOSHIN DENKI : Consolidated Financial Results for Three-month Period of Fiscal Year Ending..
PU
06/27JOSHIN DENKI : Corporate Governance
PU
05/06Joshin Denki's Attributable Income Drags 28% in FY22 on Sales Slump
MT
05/05Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
05/05Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months of Fi..
CI
03/30JOSHIN DENKI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/03JOSHIN DENKI : Consolidated Financial Results for Nine-month Period of Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
02/03Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
02/03Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021JOSHIN DENKI : Corporate Governance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 410 B 3 074 M 3 074 M
Net income 2022 6 391 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net Debt 2022 38 814 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 255 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 144
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart JOSHIN DENKI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOSHIN DENKI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ryuhei Kanaya Representative Director & Vice President
Tatsuhiro Kihara Executive Officer & Manager-Information System
Kazuyo Nabata Executive Officer, Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Seijiro Nozaki Independent Outside Director
Kinya Naito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOSHIN DENKI CO., LTD.-8.88%389
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.07%2 768
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-50.49%2 714
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.27%1 766
MIDWICH GROUP PLC-14.15%599
AO WORLD PLC-60.40%306