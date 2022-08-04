Joshin Denki : Consolidated Financial Results for Three-month Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

(Note) Changes to the latest financial results forecast: None

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Note) Changes to the latest dividend

1,986 million yen (-9.0%) in the three-month period of FY2021

(Note) Comprehensive income: 977 million yen (-50.8%) in the three-month period of FY2022

to owners of the parent

1. Consolidated results for the three-month period of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Supplementary documents for quarterly financial results:

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report

Suguru Oshiro, Director and Executive Officer in Charge of Financial Strategy

Consolidated Financial Results for Three-month Period of Fiscal Year

*Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three-month period of FY2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): None Adoption of special accounting treatment for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards, etc.: None Changes in accounting policies other than changes in (i): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None

Shares outstanding (Common stock)

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) as of the end of the term:

28,000,000 as of June 30, 2022

28,000,000 as of March 31, 2022

Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the term: 1,229,873 as of June 30, 2022

1,229,873 as of March 31, 2022 Average number of shares during the term:

26,770,127 as of June 30, 2022

26,756,831 as of June 30, 2021

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock includes the Company shares held in the board incentive plan trust account as stated below.

51,475 as of June 30, 2022

51,475 as of March 31, 2022

Summaries of quarterly financial results are not subject to reviews by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.

Explanations about the proper use of financial results forecasts and other remarks

The statements in this document concerning financial results forecasts are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The achievement of such forecasts is not guaranteed by the Company. Actual results may vary significantly from such forecasts due to a variety of factors.