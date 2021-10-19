Joshin Denki : Notice concerning application for selection of the “Prime Market” new market segment

October 19, 2021

For immediate release

Company name: Joshin Denki Co., Ltd.

Notice concerning application for selection of the "Prime Market" new market segment

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held today to select transition to "Prime Market" under the new market segments of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter, "TSE").

On July 9, 2021, the Company received the results of the initial assessment from TSE regarding compliance with the continued listing criteria for the new market segments and confirmed that the Company meets the continued listing criteria for Prime Market.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures in accordance with the application schedule set by TSE for transitioning to the new market in April 2022.