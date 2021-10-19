Log in
    8173   JP3393000009

JOSHIN DENKI CO., LTD.

(8173)
  Report
Joshin Denki : Notice concerning application for selection of the “Prime Market” new market segment

10/19/2021 | 03:02am EDT
October 19, 2021

For immediate release

Company name: Joshin Denki Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryuhei Kanatani, Representative Director, President and Executive Officer

(Securities code: 8173, 1st Section, TSE)

Contact: Suguru Oshiro, Director and Executive Officer in Charge of Financial Strategy and General Manager of Accounting Department

(Phone: +81-6-6631-1161)

Notice concerning application for selection of the "Prime Market" new market segment

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held today to select transition to "Prime Market" under the new market segments of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter, "TSE").

On July 9, 2021, the Company received the results of the initial assessment from TSE regarding compliance with the continued listing criteria for the new market segments and confirmed that the Company meets the continued listing criteria for Prime Market.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures in accordance with the application schedule set by TSE for transitioning to the new market in April 2022.

Disclaimer

Joshin Denki Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
