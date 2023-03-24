Advanced search
    JST   DE000JST4000

JOST WERKE AG

(JST)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:59:38 2023-03-24 am EDT
47.65 EUR   -1.85%
08:34aDd : JOST Werke SE: Prof. Dr. Bernd Gottschalk, buy
EQ
03/21Jost Werke Ag : JOST completes conversion into European Stock Corporation (SE) 
EQ
03/14Jost Werke : Keine News verfügbar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: JOST Werke SE: Prof. Dr. Bernd Gottschalk, buy

03/24/2023 | 08:34am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2023 / 13:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Gottschalk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JOST Werke SE

b) LEI
529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.35 EUR 74025.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.35 EUR 74025.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT


24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke SE
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81961  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about JOST WERKE AG
03/02JOST WERKE : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
02/17JOST WERKE : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/16Jost Werke with record sales and profits - share rises
DP
02/16Jost Werke 2022 with record sales and profits
DP
02/16Jost Werke Ag : JOST finishes fiscal year 2022 with record sales and earnings: Sales rise ..
EQ
02/08JOST WERKE : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on JOST WERKE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 1 247 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
Net income 2022 63,1 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net Debt 2022 211 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 723 M 788 M 788 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart JOST WERKE AG
JOST Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JOST WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 48,55 €
Average target price 65,25 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Dürr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Terlinde Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Eichler Chief Operating Officer
Jürgen Schaubel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOST WERKE AG-7.70%788
DENSO CORPORATION8.75%40 702
APTIV PLC15.64%29 181
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.73%15 505
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.91%14 662
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.12.21%14 499
