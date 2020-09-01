Log in
JOST Werke AG: JOST expects the adjusted EBIT margin to improve in second half of 2020

09/01/2020 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: JOST Werke AG / Key word(s): Forecast
JOST Werke AG: ???????JOST expects the adjusted EBIT margin to improve in second half of 2020

01-Sep-2020 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JOST expects the adjusted EBIT margin to improve in second half of 2020

- Due to the acquisition of Ålö, sales in 2020 expected to be only slightly below previous year despite strong negative impact of coronavirus pandemic

- Adjusted EBIT margin for full fiscal year 2020 expected to improve further compared to first half of 2020 (H1 2020: 7.0%).

 

Neu-Isenburg, September 1st, 2020. JOST Werke AG ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, announced today its new outlook for the fiscal year 2020.

Despite the severe negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the commercial vehicle market, JOST expects sales in fiscal year 2020 to decline only by a single-digit percentage range compared to previous year (sales 2019: EUR 736.7 million). This is mainly due to the positive effect of the first-time consolidation of the Ålö Group.

Year-on-year, consolidated adjusted EBIT will decrease more strongly than sales as a result of the negative impact of pandemic-related plant shutdowns in the first half of 2020 and the accompanying fixed cost effects (adjusted EBIT 2019: EUR 76.8 million). Accordingly, the adjusted EBIT margin in 2020 will be significantly lower than in the previous year (adjusted EBIT margin 2019: 10.4%). JOST expects, however, an improvement in the adjusted EBIT margin during the second half of 2020, so that for the full fiscal year it will be higher than in the first half of 2020 (adjusted EBIT margin H1 2020: 7.0%).

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA will develop slightly better than adjusted EBIT in 2020, though it will also contract significantly compared to the previous year (adjusted EBITDA 2019: EUR 100.8 million). On the back of this, the adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020 will decrease year-on-year but will still reach a double-digit percentage figure (adjusted EBITDA margin 2019: 13.7%).

This forecast is based on the assumption that there will be no further pandemic-related plant shutdowns at JOST or at key JOST customers in the remaining fiscal year 2020. It also assumes that national measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic will only be implemented on a regional level and that no further nationwide lockdowns will be imposed.


Contact:

JOST Werke AG
Romy Acosta
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49 6102 295-379
romy.acosta@jost-world.com

01-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 6102 2950
Fax: +49 (0)6102 295-298
E-mail: ir@jost-world.com
Internet: www.jost-world.com
ISIN: DE000JST4000
WKN: JST400
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1125983

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1125983  01-Sep-2020 CET/CEST



© EQS 2020
