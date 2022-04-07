|
JOST Werke AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.04.2022 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Joachim
|Last name(s):
|Dürr
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000JST4000
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|34.45 EUR
|98182.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|34.4500 EUR
|98182.5000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke AG
|
|Siemensstraße 2
|
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 103 M
1 203 M
1 203 M
|Net income 2022
|
52,2 M
56,9 M
56,9 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
174 M
190 M
190 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|9,97x
|Yield 2022
|3,81%
|
|Capitalization
|
519 M
566 M
566 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,63x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 300
|Free-Float
|85,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends JOST WERKE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|34,85 €
|Average target price
|58,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|66,4%