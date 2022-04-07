Log in
    JST   DE000JST4000

JOST WERKE AG

(JST)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/07 08:20:58 am EDT
34.43 EUR   -1.22%
08:07aJOST WERKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/28JOST WERKE : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03/24JOST Werke AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
JOST Werke AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/07/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2022 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Dürr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JOST Werke AG

b) LEI
529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.45 EUR 98182.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.4500 EUR 98182.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74171  07.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
