JOST Werke AG    JST   DE000JST4000

JOST WERKE AG

(JST)
  
JOST Werke : New year, new solutions.

01/18/2021 | 07:24am EST
This one is an intelligent upgrade kit for our ROCKINGER towing hitches: the Drawbar Finder!
It provides users with easy-to-use support for coupling processes, which is a particular advantage when using fixed drawbar trailers. The Drawbar Finder assists with visual guidance in two directions that allows precise coupling and prevents damage to tractors and trailers. There are customisable configurations available which make the Drawbar Finder compatible with many OEM systems.

Find out more about the technical details here: https://lnkd.in/dnbtsfy

Disclaimer

JOST Werke AG published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 12:23:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 758 M 914 M 914 M
Net income 2020 15,4 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2020 239 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,6x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 616 M 745 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart JOST WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
JOST Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOST WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,44 €
Last Close Price 41,35 €
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Durr Chairman-Executive Board
Manfred Heinrich Wennemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Eichler Chief Operating Officer
Christian Terlinde Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Schaubel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOST WERKE AG-4.06%745
DENSO CORPORATION-6.44%42 843
APTIV PLC9.56%38 546
CONTINENTAL AG-2.52%28 583
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD25.83%27 243
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.33.35%22 434
