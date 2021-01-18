JOST Werke : New year, new solutions.

This one is an intelligent upgrade kit for our ROCKINGER towing hitches: the Drawbar Finder!

It provides users with easy-to-use support for coupling processes, which is a particular advantage when using fixed drawbar trailers. The Drawbar Finder assists with visual guidance in two directions that allows precise coupling and prevents damage to tractors and trailers. There are customisable configurations available which make the Drawbar Finder compatible with many OEM systems.



Find out more about the technical details here: https://lnkd.in/dnbtsfy