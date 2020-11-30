JOST Werke : Quicke launches new Quicke Control System and claims 1+1=3!

With the new QM-command and QE-command Quicke launches its first in-house developed controls platform, promising a new era of material handling efficiency in a robust and easy to use package.

Built upon 70 years of experience and all-new robust hardware the Quicke Control System - QCS, offers a full range from the essential and value-oriented QM-command, to the all-in-one and ergonomic QE-command - a new benchmark in smart and efficient loader control.

'This is the first loader control system designed fully by us and we are proud of what we have achieved', says Fredrik Haldammen, Product Manager at Ålö. 'Robustness and ease of use has been on top of the agenda during the development, but we have also focused on innovation. A customer choosing the electronic joystick, QE-command and Q-companion combined will get something truly unique on the market. The automation of repetitive work while optimizing the system for each individual implement and task will save valuable work time. A great example of our 'Work smarter, not harder' philosophy. Our aim is to continuously offer the most efficient, comfortable and smart solutions for material handling, and we are just getting started.'

Press release

