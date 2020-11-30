Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  JOST Werke AG    JST   DE000JST4000

JOST WERKE AG

(JST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JOST Werke : Quicke launches new Quicke Control System and claims 1+1=3!

11/30/2020 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the new QM-command and QE-command Quicke launches its first in-house developed controls platform, promising a new era of material handling efficiency in a robust and easy to use package.

Built upon 70 years of experience and all-new robust hardware the Quicke Control System - QCS, offers a full range from the essential and value-oriented QM-command, to the all-in-one and ergonomic QE-command - a new benchmark in smart and efficient loader control.

'This is the first loader control system designed fully by us and we are proud of what we have achieved', says Fredrik Haldammen, Product Manager at Ålö. 'Robustness and ease of use has been on top of the agenda during the development, but we have also focused on innovation. A customer choosing the electronic joystick, QE-command and Q-companion combined will get something truly unique on the market. The automation of repetitive work while optimizing the system for each individual implement and task will save valuable work time. A great example of our 'Work smarter, not harder' philosophy. Our aim is to continuously offer the most efficient, comfortable and smart solutions for material handling, and we are just getting started.'

Press release

to website: quicke.nu

Disclaimer

JOST Werke AG published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JOST WERKE AG
10:15aJOST WERKE : Quicke launches new Quicke Control System and claims 1+1=3!
PU
11/26JOST WERKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
11/19JOST WERKE : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/17JOST WERKE : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
11/13JOST WERKE : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
11/13JOST WERKE : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/13JOST WERKE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/12JOST WERKE AG : ???????JOST increases sales and adjusted EBIT in Q3 2020 support..
EQ
10/29JOST WERKE : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
10/28JOST WERKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 736 M 881 M 881 M
Net income 2020 11,6 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2020 240 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 589 M 705 M 706 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart JOST WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
JOST Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOST WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 42,56 €
Last Close Price 39,55 €
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Durr Chairman-Executive Board
Manfred Heinrich Wennemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Eichler Chief Operating Officer
Christian Terlinde Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Schaubel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOST WERKE AG6.03%705
DENSO CORPORATION5.54%38 513
APTIV PLC28.31%32 905
CONTINENTAL AG1.47%27 966
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-4.10%21 025
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.5.84%20 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ