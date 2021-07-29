Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. JOST Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JST   DE000JST4000

JOST WERKE AG

(JST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/29 06:42:57 am
51.2 EUR   +1.59%
06:47aJOST WERKE : helps flood victims and volunteers
PU
07/23JOST WERKE : ROCKINGER wins ETM Award
PU
07/14JOST TRUCK STOP #06 : Changing the hand lever position
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JOST Werke : helps flood victims and volunteers

07/29/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In order to support the people affected by the heavy floodings in Germany, JOST will donate products such as front loaders, implements and towing hitches worth EUR 100.000 in total to aid organizations and private helpers. A big thank you to all the volunteers for their tireless and selfless support!

Disclaimer

JOST Werke AG published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOST WERKE AG
06:47aJOST WERKE : helps flood victims and volunteers
PU
07/23JOST WERKE : ROCKINGER wins ETM Award
PU
07/14JOST TRUCK STOP #06 : Changing the hand lever position
PU
07/13DGAP-PVR : JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
07/07JOST WERKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
06/30JOST TRUCK STOP #05 : Replacing top-plate liners
PU
06/24JOST WERKE : Congratulations! JOST Brasil reaches 1.000.000
PU
06/24JOST WERKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
06/24DGAP-PVR : JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
06/16JOST TRUCK STOP #04 : ROCKINGER Variobloc
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 921 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net income 2021 49,6 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net Debt 2021 195 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 751 M 887 M 892 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart JOST WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
JOST Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOST WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 50,40 €
Average target price 56,63 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Durr Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Terlinde Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Heinrich Wennemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Eichler Chief Operating Officer
Jürgen Schaubel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOST WERKE AG16.94%887
DENSO CORPORATION18.06%50 975
APTIV PLC24.58%43 902
CONTINENTAL AG-5.32%27 108
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.13.94%24 555
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.7.33%22 105