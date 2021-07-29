JOST Werke : helps flood victims and volunteers

In order to support the people affected by the heavy floodings in Germany, JOST will donate products such as front loaders, implements and towing hitches worth EUR 100.000 in total to aid organizations and private helpers. A big thank you to all the volunteers for their tireless and selfless support!
