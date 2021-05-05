Log in
    JST   DE000JST4000

JOST WERKE AG

(JST)
05/05 02:00:09 am
54.8 EUR   0.00%
NOW ONLINE: JOST Truck Stop

05/05/2021 | 02:19am EDT
In our new video series JOST Truck Stop, we look behind the scenes of JOST and provide user tips for the various products of our strong brands. We will publish a new video on our social channels YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook every 14 days on Wednesdays. Make sure to subscribe to our channels and don't miss the next video!

Press Release

Disclaimer

JOST Werke AG published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
02:19aNOW ONLINE : JOST Truck Stop
PU
05/04NEW SOCIAL MEDIA PROGRAM GOES ONLINE : JOST Truck Stop
PU
03/31JOST WERKE  : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03/30JOST WERKE  : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
03/29JOST WERKE  : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/25JOST WERKE  : Annual Group Report 2020
PU
03/25JOST WERKE  : Sustainability Report 2020
PU
03/25PRESS RELEASE  : JOST Werke AG: ???????JOST expects -2-
DJ
03/25PRESS RELEASE : JOST Werke AG: ???????JOST expects significant profitable growth..
DJ
03/25JOST WERKE AG : ???????JOST expects significant profitable growth in 2021 fiscal..
EQ
Financials
Sales 2021 917 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
Net income 2021 39,3 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net Debt 2021 197 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 817 M 981 M 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart JOST WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
JOST Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOST WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 52,33 €
Last Close Price 54,80 €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joachim Durr Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Terlinde Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Heinrich Wennemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Eichler Chief Operating Officer
Jürgen Schaubel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOST WERKE AG27.15%981
DENSO CORPORATION15.08%50 163
APTIV PLC7.25%38 795
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.28.82%28 362
CONTINENTAL AG-9.18%27 272
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.22%22 426
