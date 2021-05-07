Log in
PRESS RELEASE : JOST Werke AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share

05/07/2021 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM 
JOST Werke AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share 
2021-05-07 / 13:25 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share 
Neu-Isenburg, May 7, 2021: The shareholders of JOST Werke AG ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of 
safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board 
and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place on Thursday May 6, 2021. 
Like in the previous year, JOST held its AGM in a virtual format without the physical attendance of shareholders, 
proxies and guests. The virtual AGM was broadcast on the company's website for all registered shareholders of JOST 
Werke AG. Shareholders had the opportunity to ask their questions in advance and could exercise or transfer their 
voting rights online. 
A total of 81.68 % of JOST's share capital was represented at the AGM. The proposed dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for 
fiscal year 2020 was approved unanimously (prior year: EUR 0). The payout ratio increased thus to 77% of consolidated 
profit after tax (prior year: 0%). 
With a large majority, shareholders also formally approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Board for 
fiscal year 2020. The remuneration system for the Executive Board was approved and the remuneration system for the 
Supervisory Board was confirmed. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was 
appointed as auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021. 
Addressing JOST's shareholders, Supervisory Board Chairman Manfred Wennemer emphasized JOST's success in fiscal year 
2020: "The Executive Board as well as all employees of JOST Werke AG have done an outstanding job in the very 
challenging environment of fiscal year 2020. JOST clearly demonstrated its flexibility and resilience." Manfred 
Wennemer also thanked shareholders for their support in the previous year and for the trust they have placed in the 
company. 
The voting results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of JOST Werke AG can be found on the company's website http:// 
ir.jost-world.com/agm. 
Contact: 
JOST Werke AG 
Romy Acosta 
Leiterin Investor Relations 
T: +49 6102 295-379 
romy.acosta@jost-world.com 
 
About JOST: 
JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with 
its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Edbro and Quicke. JOST's global leadership position is driven by the strength 
of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its 
efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in 25 countries across five continents, 
JOST has direct access to all major truck, trailer and agricultural tractor manufacturers as well as relevant end 
customers in the commercial vehicle industry. JOST currently employs more than 3,000 staff across the world and has 
been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 20, 2017. For more information about JOST, please visit 
www.jost-world.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      JOST Werke AG 
              Siemensstraße 2 
              63263 Neu-Isenburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 6102 2950 
Fax:          +49 (0)6102 295-298 
E-mail:       ir@jost-world.com 
Internet:     www.jost-world.com 
ISIN:         DE000JST4000 
WKN:          JST400 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1194052 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1194052 2021-05-07

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194052&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)

