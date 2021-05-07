PRESS RELEASE : JOST Werke AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share

DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM JOST Werke AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share 2021-05-07 / 13:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves dividend of EUR 1.00 per share Neu-Isenburg, May 7, 2021: The shareholders of JOST Werke AG ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place on Thursday May 6, 2021. Like in the previous year, JOST held its AGM in a virtual format without the physical attendance of shareholders, proxies and guests. The virtual AGM was broadcast on the company's website for all registered shareholders of JOST Werke AG. Shareholders had the opportunity to ask their questions in advance and could exercise or transfer their voting rights online. A total of 81.68 % of JOST's share capital was represented at the AGM. The proposed dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for fiscal year 2020 was approved unanimously (prior year: EUR 0). The payout ratio increased thus to 77% of consolidated profit after tax (prior year: 0%). With a large majority, shareholders also formally approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2020. The remuneration system for the Executive Board was approved and the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board was confirmed. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021. Addressing JOST's shareholders, Supervisory Board Chairman Manfred Wennemer emphasized JOST's success in fiscal year 2020: "The Executive Board as well as all employees of JOST Werke AG have done an outstanding job in the very challenging environment of fiscal year 2020. JOST clearly demonstrated its flexibility and resilience." Manfred Wennemer also thanked shareholders for their support in the previous year and for the trust they have placed in the company. The voting results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of JOST Werke AG can be found on the company's website http:// ir.jost-world.com/agm. Contact: JOST Werke AG Romy Acosta Leiterin Investor Relations T: +49 6102 295-379 romy.acosta@jost-world.com About JOST: JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Edbro and Quicke. JOST's global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in 25 countries across five continents, JOST has direct access to all major truck, trailer and agricultural tractor manufacturers as well as relevant end customers in the commercial vehicle industry. JOST currently employs more than 3,000 staff across the world and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 20, 2017. For more information about JOST, please visit www.jost-world.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: JOST Werke AG Siemensstraße 2 63263 Neu-Isenburg Germany Phone: +49 6102 2950 Fax: +49 (0)6102 295-298 E-mail: ir@jost-world.com Internet: www.jost-world.com ISIN: DE000JST4000 WKN: JST400 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1194052 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1194052 2021-05-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)