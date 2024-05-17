Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2024 / 18:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Schaubel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JOST Werke SE

b) LEI
529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.80 EUR 38240.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.8000 EUR 38240.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


17.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: JOST Werke SE
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

91617  17.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1905289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a