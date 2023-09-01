JOST Werke AG is a Germany-based company that manufactures truck and commercial vehicle components. The Company provides a wide range of products, such as fifth wheel couplings, telescopic landing gears and accessories for semi trailers, ball bearing turntables, king pins, and container locks and components for alternating systems; towing hitches and drawbar eyes for both transporters and trucks, as well as for use in the agricultural industry; and towing drawbars for both road and agricultural use. The Company's products clustered in three systems: Vehicle Interface (focusing on products required to operate a commercial vehicle combination of trucks and trailers such as fifth wheels and landing gears), Handling Solutions (including container technology and hydraulic cylinders products) and Maneuvering (focusing on truck and trailer axles and forced steering).