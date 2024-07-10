EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance

JOST joins Start-Up Trailer Dynamics as a strategic investor and strengthens cooperation in the field of e-trailer technology



Neu-Isenburg, July 10, 2024. JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, is investing EUR 15 million as a strategic investor in the start-up Trailer Dynamics GmbH as part of a financing round, thereby strengthening its technological activities in the field of trailer electrification.

Trailer Dynamics GmbH, founded in 2018, is driving the decarbonization and increased efficiency of the transport industry with its innovative solutions. Trailer Dynamics has developed an intelligent electric drivetrain for e-trailers. This enables a significant improvement in the range of electric trucks and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The products also provide significant savings in diesel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in combination with conventional towing vehicles. The innovative solutions were recently recognized by the jury of the TOP 100 innovation competition. A few days ago, the jury named Trailer Dynamics GmbH "Innovator of the Year 2024."

The company has already reached a high level of maturity, passed successful field tests with well-known partners and is aiming to industrialize a market-ready series product in the next 18 months. JOST has invested a significant stake in the financing round successfully placed for this purpose. JOST is thus not only investing in a leading start-up in a future-oriented segment, but also in a rapidly maturing company for whose plug & play electrification kit JOST can be both supplier as well as distribution and strategic industrialization partner.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, said: "The transport and logistics industry needs innovative solutions to become climate-neutral while further increasing the economic efficiency of the industry. The strategic investment in Trailer Dynamics offers JOST attractive cooperation opportunities to jointly develop new products and solutions to drive the decarbonization of our society."

Michael W. Nimtsch co-founder and CFO of Trailer Dynamics is looking forward to the future collaboration with JOST. "Combining our ground-breaking e-trailer technology with the expertise of an established industry leader like JOST is a significant step to further develop our products and systems and increase our contribution to a zero-emission transport."

Following the entry of JOST as an investor, Stefan Binnewies, Board member of the Bernard Krone Holding and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Trailer Dynamics, said: "With JOST, Trailer Dynamics has gained an important strategic investor alongside Krone and Trane Technologies, which understands and is driving forward the decarbonization of heavy goods transport. Together, we will further develop the transport and logistics industry in the coming years and open up new business areas."



About JOST:

JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC and Quicke. JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in over 25 countries across six continents, JOST serves manufacturers, dealers and end customers in the transportation, agriculture and construction industries worldwide. JOST currently employs more than 4,500 staff across the world and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information about JOST, please visit www.jost-world.com

About Trailer Dynamics:

Trailer Dynamics is a technology innovator and has developed a comprehensive and unique solution concept for reducing diesel consumption for long-haul diesel trucks or increasing the range of battery-electric tractor units (BEV) by installing an additional functionally reliable electric drivetrain in the eTrailer.

The core of the development is an electric drivetrain that has been outsourced to the trailer and enables the eTrailer to be coupled to any tractor unit. Trailer Dynamics e-Trailers' intelligent electric drivetrain supports the diesel tractor unit along the entire route, both when starting off and when tackling inclines. If not all of the electrical resources are required for the tasks mentioned above, the electric drive permanently supports the tractor unit's diesel drive over the entire route with the remaining energy.

The eTrailer's electric assist drive significantly reduces CO2 emissions from diesel tractors and boosts the operational range of BEVs, adapting dynamically to the cargo weight and route topography. This dual approach provides a versatile solution to greener transportation, aligning with global sustainability goals.

After many international test drives in real-life operation, over 6,000 customer reservations have already been made for the eTrailer. Trailer Dynamics will be presenting the eTrailer and other innovative solutions at its own stand at the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover. www.trailerdynamics.de