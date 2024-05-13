EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Agreement/Financing

JOST strengthens strategic partnership with Aitonomi AG



13.05.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JOST strengthens strategic partnership with Aitonomi AG

Neu-Isenburg, May 13, 2024 - JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, strengthens its strategic partnership with the start-up company Aitonomi AG ("Aitonomi"), promoting the further development of innovative solutions for technological transformation in the transport and logistics industry.

Aitonomi, a start-up founded in 2014 and based in Switzerland, develops autopilot technology for navigating commercial vehicles with a payload of up to 55 tons. In addition to autopilot systems, Aitonomi develops various software components and interfaces for the efficient integration of commercial vehicles into complex logistics processes. Aitonomi’s products include autonomously driving electric trucks with smart semi-trailers as well as autonomously driving delivery robots with a payload of up to 35 kg.

JOST and Aitonomi are already cooperating on the integration of JOST’s automatic comfort coupling system (KKS) and JOST steering and axle systems with Aitonomi's AutoPilot, developing fully autonomous transport solutions for depots and port terminals which are already proving themselves in use successfully.

The partnership has now been further strengthened: With a convertible loan in the single-digit million range, JOST is contributing significantly to the corporate financing of Aitonomi. JOST is thus supporting Aitonomi in the implementation of its strategic growth targets, further deepening the strategic partnership the two companies have already begun.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, says: "We see great market potential in the cooperation and joint development with Aitonomi to further drive the technological transformation in the transport industry. The increasing global demand for automation offers JOST and Aitonomi great opportunities to jointly develop new, intelligent solutions and systems that will combine fully autonomous, electrically powered transportation systems with artificial intelligence and robotics. JOST has therefore decided to invest in a strategic and financial partnership with Aitonomi to support joint research projects in order to seize these opportunities."

The co-founders of Aitonomi Torsten Scholl (CEO) and Xenia Scholl (COO) say: "We are looking forward to working with an experienced and established company like JOST that knows the commercial vehicle industry and understands the needs of its customers so well. The convertible loan will support us in the implementation and scaling of our future projects."

Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com

About Aitonomi:

Aitonomi develops autonomous, electrically powered transport systems with a load capacity of up to 55 tons for outdoor and indoor areas. The proprietary AutoPilot technology is integrated into logistics processes via numerous interfaces. In 2022, the company presented one of the world's largest articulated trucks for pallet transportation. The Swiss Aitonomi AG Group includes the German TeleRetail GmbH, which is one of the world's leading developers of self-driving transport robots for outdoor use according to a 2020 study by CB Insights. For more information about JOST, please visit www.aitonomi.com

About JOST:

JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC and Quicke. JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in over 25 countries across six continents, JOST serves manufacturers, dealers and end customers in the transportation, agriculture and construction industries worldwide. JOST currently employs more than 4,500 staff across the world and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information about JOST, please visit www.jost-world.com