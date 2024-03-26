NEU-ISENBURG (dpa-AFX) - The commercial vehicle supplier Jost Werke expects weaker business in the current year. Demand in the transportation markets, particularly in Europe and North America, will decline, the company announced in Neu-Isenburg on Tuesday. This could not compensate for the expected higher demand in the Asia-Pacific region. The Jost management therefore expects a single-digit percentage decline in sales compared to the previous year, when around 1.25 billion euros were achieved. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (ber EBIT) are also expected to fall by a single-digit percentage, slightly more than sales. An operating profit of 140.8 million euros was generated in 2023.

Jost had already presented preliminary figures just over a month ago. These have now been confirmed. Shareholders are to receive a dividend of 1.50 euros per share for 2023. That would be 10 cents more than a year earlier. Experts had expected a slightly higher payout./lew/jha/