Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Joules Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOUL   GB00BZ059357

JOULES GROUP PLC

(JOUL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:33 2022-11-07 am EST
10.53 GBX   -23.16%
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Flat on poor China data and stubborn Covid policy
AN
03:25aMiners, energy stocks drag FTSE 100 as China upholds COVID policy
RE
03:13aJoules Group's Negotiations For Cornerstone Investment In Equity Raise Gain Traction
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China dampens the enthusiasm of UK investors

11/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Friday, markets rallied on reports that China was going to ease Covid restrictions before March. This boosted miners and helped the FTSE 100 finish the session 2% higher on Friday and 4% for the week.

However, there's still a lot of volatility, and as China reiterated over the week-end its commitment to the zero-Covid policy, energy and mining stocks fell this morning on demand concerns, and the FTSE 100 was struggling for direction this morning.

British house prices dropped in October at the fastest monthly pace since February 2021, mortgage lender Halifax said. Average house prices fell by -0.4% in October, vs. -0.1% in September. Annual rate of growth dropped to +8.3%, from +9.8%.

Kim Kinnaird, Director, Halifax Mortgages, said that “while a post-pandemic slowdown was expected, there’s no doubt the housing market received a significant shock as a result of the mini-budget, which saw a sudden acceleration in mortgage rate increases."

Among stocks, shares of Joules Group tumbled 30% after the fashion retailer  that it is now in advanced discussions with a number of strategic investors for cornerstone investment in a possible equity raise.

Things to read today:

Donald Trump pours scorn on his rival for Republican crown (The Times)

US Midterms: Republicans double down on Trumpist candidates (Financial Times)

Economists see recession coming, so maybe it’s not (Financial Times)

 


© MarketScreener.com 2022
All news about JOULES GROUP PLC
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Flat on poor China data and stubborn Covid policy
AN
03:25aMiners, energy stocks drag FTSE 100 as China upholds COVID policy
RE
03:13aJoules Group's Negotiations For Cornerstone Investment In Equity Raise Gain Traction
MT
02:26aJoules Group in talks with founder, strategic investors for cornerstone investment
RE
09/30London stocks climb on the last day of tumultuous quarter
RE
09/30UK Retailer Joules Makes 'Good Progress' on Turnaround Plan; Shares Plummet 33%
MT
09/29Joules mulls insolvency procedure to stave off collapse - Sky News
RE
09/15Joules : Business Update
PU
09/14Joules to Consider Alternative Options
CI
09/13European Stocks Snap Winning Streak on Grim Inflation Data
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 258 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 58,5 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart JOULES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Joules Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOULES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,70 GBX
Average target price 97,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 612%
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Brown Chief Executive Officer
Caroline York Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Francis Filby Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Stead Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Caroline Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOULES GROUP PLC-90.55%17
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-8.36%330 923
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-16.83%41 512
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-42.12%16 465
MONCLER S.P.A.-29.10%12 095
VF CORPORATION-61.42%10 977