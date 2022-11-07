China dampens the enthusiasm of UK investors

However, there's still a lot of volatility, and as China reiterated over the week-end its commitment to the zero-Covid policy, energy and mining stocks fell this morning on demand concerns, and the FTSE 100 was struggling for direction this morning.

British house prices dropped in October at the fastest monthly pace since February 2021, mortgage lender Halifax said. Average house prices fell by -0.4% in October, vs. -0.1% in September. Annual rate of growth dropped to +8.3%, from +9.8%.

Kim Kinnaird, Director, Halifax Mortgages, said that “while a post-pandemic slowdown was expected, there’s no doubt the housing market received a significant shock as a result of the mini-budget, which saw a sudden acceleration in mortgage rate increases."

Among stocks, shares of Joules Group tumbled 30% after the fashion retailer that it is now in advanced discussions with a number of strategic investors for cornerstone investment in a possible equity raise.

Things to read today:

