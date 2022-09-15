Joules : Business Update

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation.

13 September 2022

Joules Group Plc

("Joules", the "Group", the "Company")

Business Update

Further to the Group's announcement on 7 August in relation to its engagement with Next Plc ("Next"), Joules confirms that discussions about Next plc acquiring an equity stake in the Group have ceased, however discussions regarding Joules potentially adopting the Next Total Platform in the future will remain ongoing. The Company has an ongoing positive relationship with Next, successfully selling Joules products through Next's Label channel which will continue.

The Group continues to develop and execute its strategy and turnaround plan, which focuses on driving higher profitability through: a better pricing and promotional strategy; focusing on more profitable product categories with shorter time to market; optimising the Group's channel mix; and a continuing strong focus on cost control. The Group's outlook for the full year remains unchanged.

Jonathon Brown, the Group's new CEO with effect from today, is pleased to announce that Tom Joule, the Company's founder and a Non-Executive Director of the Group, will lead, in an executive capacity, the Company's renewed product development process for the forthcoming seasons to oversee the Company's product offer and to ensure it surprises and delights our customers.

The Group continues to assess its ongoing financing requirements and is considering alternative options, including a possible equity raise, to allow the Company to strengthen its balance sheet. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

