Joules Group, Next Plc end investment talks, shares dive 45%

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Joules Group said on Tuesday it
was no longer in talks with retailer Next Plc over a
potential 15 million pound ($17.29 million) equity investment in
the British fashion group, sending its shares down more than
45%.
Joules, which did not disclose the reason behind the stalled
talks, has been struggling with its finances as consumers turn
cautious about spending due to surging inflation and a deepening
cost of living crisis.
The company, which sells clothing, footwear and accessories
among others, said it was assessing its ongoing financing
requirements and considering alternative options, including a
possible equity raise.
Joules added it was developing a turnaround plan to drive
higher profitability through a better pricing and promotional
strategy, focusing on more profitable product categories, among
others, as it looks to cutting costs.
The company, which last month warned of an annual loss, said
its outlook for the full year was unchanged.
Shares in Joules jumped 33% on Aug. 8 after the company said
Next's investment at no less than current market price would
make the FTSE 100 retailer a strategic minority shareholder.
($1 = 0.8674 pounds)
(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)