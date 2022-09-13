Advanced search
    JOUL   GB00BZ059357

JOULES GROUP PLC

(JOUL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:45 2022-09-13 am EDT
10.40 GBX   -49.64%
11:45aJoules Group, Next Plc end investment talks, shares dive 45%
RE
11:31aJoules Shares Plummet 41% After Confirming End of Talks with Next Over Stake Deal
MT
10:59aJoules Group, Next Plc end investment talks
RE
Joules Group, Next Plc end investment talks, shares dive 45%

09/13/2022 | 11:45am EDT
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Joules Group said on Tuesday it was no longer in talks with retailer Next Plc over a potential 15 million pound ($17.29 million) equity investment in the British fashion group, sending its shares down more than 45%.

Joules, which did not disclose the reason behind the stalled talks, has been struggling with its finances as consumers turn cautious about spending due to surging inflation and a deepening cost of living crisis.

The company, which sells clothing, footwear and accessories among others, said it was assessing its ongoing financing requirements and considering alternative options, including a possible equity raise.

Joules added it was developing a turnaround plan to drive higher profitability through a better pricing and promotional strategy, focusing on more profitable product categories, among others, as it looks to cutting costs.

The company, which last month warned of an annual loss, said its outlook for the full year was unchanged.

Shares in Joules jumped 33% on Aug. 8 after the company said Next's investment at no less than current market price would make the FTSE 100 retailer a strategic minority shareholder. ($1 = 0.8674 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -1.17% 7385.86 Delayed Quote.1.20%
JOULES GROUP PLC -49.64% 10.4 Delayed Quote.-85.76%
NEXT PLC -3.89% 5828 Delayed Quote.-25.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 258 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 58,5 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 74,9%
