London stocks climb on the last day of tumultuous September quarter

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 1.7%
*
FTSE 100 set for 2nd straight quarterly decline since 2018
*
Joules focus on profitability makes progress
*
UK Q2 GDP better than expected
Sept 30 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, pulled
higher by beaten down energy and bank stocks, as the mood in the
market improved after data showed the British economy performed
better-than-expected in the second quarter.
The export oriented index rose 0.8% at 0837 GMT,
while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1.7%.
The Office for National Statistics said economic output
unexpectedly rose by 0.2% in April through June, revised upward
from a previous reading of a 0.1% contraction, but remained
below its pre-pandemic peak.
"Though it really does not change anything, it does mean the
economy is suddenly on a sounder footing and may not be in a
technical recession", said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst,
Oanda.
The energy sector was up 1.3%, supported by
oil prices that rose on possibilities of crude output cuts by
the OPEC+.
Banks gained by 1.5%.
Markets climbed on the last day of a week that saw financial
chaos spiralling across UK markets following what analysts call
a policy tug-of-war between the government and the central bank.
"The financial stocks move along with risk appetite in the
market. Any type of stabilisation will typically see financials
perform well", Erlam added.
"So, I do think the central bank intervention offered some
stability and stopped the bleed to an extent."
Stock markets have been hit globally this year amid worries
that aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation
could tip economies into recession. The FTSE 100 has lost 6.2%
so far in 2022 and on pace for second straight quarterly
decline.
The more domestically oriented FTSE 250 has slumped 8.6% for
the July-September period and set to notch its third straight
quarterly decline in what will be its longest such losing streak
since 2008. For the month, it shed 10.5%
Joules Group surged 37.8% along with the rest of
the sector, as the struggling British retailer
said that its turnaround plan, focused on boosting
profitability, was making good progress.
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Neha Arora)