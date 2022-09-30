Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Joules Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOUL   GB00BZ059357

JOULES GROUP PLC

(JOUL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:06 2022-09-30 am EDT
6.550 GBX   +31.00%
London stocks climb on the last day of tumultuous September quarter
RE
UK Retailer Joules Makes 'Good Progress' on Turnaround Plan; Shares Plummet 33%
MT
Joules mulls insolvency procedure to stave off collapse - Sky News
RE
London stocks climb on the last day of tumultuous September quarter

09/30/2022 | 05:03am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 1.7%

*

FTSE 100 set for 2nd straight quarterly decline since 2018

*

Joules focus on profitability makes progress

*

UK Q2 GDP better than expected

Sept 30 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, pulled higher by beaten down energy and bank stocks, as the mood in the market improved after data showed the British economy performed better-than-expected in the second quarter.

The export oriented index rose 0.8% at 0837 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1.7%.

The Office for National Statistics said economic output unexpectedly rose by 0.2% in April through June, revised upward from a previous reading of a 0.1% contraction, but remained below its pre-pandemic peak.

"Though it really does not change anything, it does mean the economy is suddenly on a sounder footing and may not be in a technical recession", said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, Oanda.

The energy sector was up 1.3%, supported by oil prices that rose on possibilities of crude output cuts by the OPEC+.

Banks gained by 1.5%.

Markets climbed on the last day of a week that saw financial chaos spiralling across UK markets following what analysts call a policy tug-of-war between the government and the central bank.

"The financial stocks move along with risk appetite in the market. Any type of stabilisation will typically see financials perform well", Erlam added.

"So, I do think the central bank intervention offered some stability and stopped the bleed to an extent."

Stock markets have been hit globally this year amid worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation could tip economies into recession. The FTSE 100 has lost 6.2% so far in 2022 and on pace for second straight quarterly decline.

The more domestically oriented FTSE 250 has slumped 8.6% for the July-September period and set to notch its third straight quarterly decline in what will be its longest such losing streak since 2008. For the month, it shed 10.5%

Joules Group surged 37.8% along with the rest of the sector, as the struggling British retailer said that its turnaround plan, focused on boosting profitability, was making good progress. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.73% 6931.17 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.59% 17057.73 Delayed Quote.-26.23%
JOULES GROUP PLC 31.00% 6.55 Delayed Quote.-96.55%
