    JOUL   GB00BZ059357

JOULES GROUP PLC

(JOUL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:18 2022-08-19 am EDT
28.68 GBX   -34.74%
05:14aThe FTSE 100 drops as consumer confidence falls to record low
MS
05:04aFTSE 100 Falls as Retail, Leisure Stocks Lose Ground
DJ
04:57aUK midcaps set for weekly loss as consumer confidence slumps to record low
RE
The FTSE 100 drops as consumer confidence falls to record low

08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Energy and mining stocks performed well yesterday, after OPEC Secretary General said that demand for oil has been strong and that fears of a slowdown in China are exaggerated. The FTSE 100 added 0.4%.

Fears of recessions are still high, with consumer sentiment hitting a record low. GfK’s consumer confidence survey has fallen by three points in August to minus 44, the lowest score since the survey started in 1974.

“With headline after headline revealing record inflation eroding household buying power, the strain on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming", GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said. The FTSE 100 inched down 0.3% this morning.

However, there was some good news, since new data from the Office for National Statistics shows sales volumes jumped by an unexpected 0.3% in July, boosted by promotional activity.

Among stocks, Joules Group tumbled 32.5% after it warned that it will incur losses for the full year.

 

Things to read today:

Liz Truss’s cabinet choices will be a test of her resolve (Financial Times)

UK Energy Bills to Soar Near £3,600 as Price Cap Decision Nears (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
All news about JOULES GROUP PLC
02:34aJOULES : Trading & Business Update
PU
02:23aBritish fashion group Joules warns of losses
RE
08/15JOULES : Appointment of CEO
PU
08/15British Retailer Joules Names New CEO
MT
08/15Joules Group plc Announces CEO Changes
CI
08/08FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After July China Exports -2-
DJ
08/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Commodity, banking stocks push FTSE 100 higher
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 60,5 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,1 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 74,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 43,95 GBX
Average target price 100,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 128%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas David George Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline York Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Francis Filby Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Stead Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Caroline Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOULES GROUP PLC-69.69%59
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.76%359 774
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-14.82%42 559
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-17.87%23 274
VF CORPORATION-36.32%18 115
MONCLER S.P.A.-23.84%13 503