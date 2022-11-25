Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Joules Group Plc
Summary
JOUL
GB00BZ059357
JOULES GROUP PLC
(JOUL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
02:30 2022-11-14 am EST
9.220
GBX
0.00%
09:19a
UK retailer Joules Group's finance chief York leaves
RE
11/21
SA's Foschini considers rescue offer for UK retailer Joules
AN
11/21
UK Retailer Joules Group Explores Takeover Deal With South Africa's Foschini Group
MT
UK retailer Joules Group's finance chief York leaves
11/25/2022 | 09:19am EST
(Reuters) - Britain's Joules Group said on Friday its Chief Financial Officer Caroline York had left the business, days after the struggling clothing company went into administration.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
© Reuters 2022
All news about JOULES GROUP PLC
09:19a
UK retailer Joules Group's finance chief York leaves
RE
11/21
SA's Foschini considers rescue offer for UK retailer Joules
AN
11/21
UK Retailer Joules Group Explores Takeover Deal With South Africa's Foschini Group
MT
11/18
TRADING UPDATES: Joules nomad resigns; Pharma C loss narrows
AN
11/18
TFG Reportedly Weighs Bid for British Retailer Joules
CI
11/16
Joules shares to be cancelled after Interpath named as administrators
AN
11/16
British clothing company Joules appoints administrators
RE
11/14
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: UK-focused FTSE 250 slips before autumn budge..
AN
11/14
Retailer Joules to call in administrators as financing talks fail
AN
11/14
Informa Gains After Raising Revenue, Profit Guidance
DJ
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
256 M
310 M
310 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
55,7 M
67,6 M
67,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
10,3 M
12,5 M
12,5 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,26x
EV / Sales 2023
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
1 690
Free-Float
65,8%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends JOULES GROUP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
9,22 GBX
Average target price
150,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
1 527%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Brown
Chief Executive Officer
Caroline York
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Francis Filby
Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Stead
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Caroline Little
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JOULES GROUP PLC
-93.64%
13
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
-3.41%
366 116
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
-7.90%
45 970
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
-36.97%
18 049
MONCLER S.P.A.
-24.82%
13 462
VF CORPORATION
-53.89%
13 116
More Results
