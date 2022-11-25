Advanced search
    JOUL   GB00BZ059357

JOULES GROUP PLC

(JOUL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-11-14 am EST
9.220 GBX    0.00%
09:19aUK retailer Joules Group's finance chief York leaves
RE
11/21SA's Foschini considers rescue offer for UK retailer Joules
AN
11/21UK Retailer Joules Group Explores Takeover Deal With South Africa's Foschini Group
MT
UK retailer Joules Group's finance chief York leaves

11/25/2022 | 09:19am EST
(Reuters) - Britain's Joules Group said on Friday its Chief Financial Officer Caroline York had left the business, days after the struggling clothing company went into administration.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 256 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 55,7 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 65,8%
Technical analysis trends JOULES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,22 GBX
Average target price 150,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 527%
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Brown Chief Executive Officer
Caroline York Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Francis Filby Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Stead Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Caroline Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOULES GROUP PLC-93.64%13
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.41%366 116
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.90%45 970
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-36.97%18 049
MONCLER S.P.A.-24.82%13 462
VF CORPORATION-53.89%13 116