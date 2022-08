Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders gravitated towards defensive industry groups less sensitive to the vagaries of interest-rate policy and economic growth.

Jounce Therapeutics fell sharply after disappointing results from a mid-stage trial of a cancer drug candidate.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1711ET