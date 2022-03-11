Log in
    JNCE   US4811161011

JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(JNCE)
Jounce Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

03/11/2022 | 04:26pm EST
Jounce Therapeutics Corporate Presentation

A NEXT GEN IMMUNOTHERAPY COMPANY

MARCH 2022

Legal Disclaimer

Various statements concerning our future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, our expectations regarding financial guidance, operating expenses and capital expenditures, the timing, initiation, progress, results of and release of data for clinical trials of our product candidates, including JTX-8064, vopratelimab and pimivalimab, identification, selection and enrollment of patients for our clinical trials, the timing, progress and results of discovery programs, preclinical studies and clinical trials for our product candidates and any future product candidates, the potential benefits of any of these product candidates and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings, and our cash position may constitute forward- looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as "anticipate," "can," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "goal," "initiate," "intend," "in development," "may," "on track," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "predictive," "target," "tracking," "up to," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, risks that the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and/or the global healthcare system more severely than we have anticipated, which may have the effect of further delaying our ability to enroll and complete our ongoing clinical trials, delaying our timelines for conducting analyses of our clinical trial data, preparing regulatory submissions or disclosing data, or delaying or interrupting the work of our third-party partners, our ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our product candidates and future product candidates, the preclinical and clinical results for our product candidates, which may not support further development and marketing approval, the potential advantages of our product candidates, the development plans of our product candidates, the management of our supply chain for the delivery of drug product and materials for use in our clinical trials and research and development activities, the use of our product candidates in combination with other therapies and our ability to obtain such therapies, actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates and our anticipated milestones, our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property, our ability to enforce our patents against infringers and defend our patent portfolio against challenges from third parties, the market opportunity for our product candidates, competition from others developing products for similar uses, our ability to manage operating expenses, our ability to establish or maintain collaborations, our dependence on third parties for development, manufacture and commercialization of product candidates and unexpected expenditures, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Jounce's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

The Jounce Difference

The right immunotherapy for the right patient

Platform

Pipeline

Corporate

Milestones

Profile

Productive Translational

Internally Developed

Science Platform

Candidates in

Various immune cell types

4 Clinical Trials

Pharmacodynamic &

JTX-8064 (LILRB2)

predictive biomarkers

Vopratelimab (ICOS)

Multiple value generating

Pimivalimab (PD-1i)

deals

GS-1811 (CCR8)*

Internally Developed Candidate in

1 IND enabling studies

JTX-1484 (LILRB4)

3

* Out licensed to Gilead Sciences, Inc. (clinical trial sponsor)

Clinical Data Expected from Both Lead Programs in 2022

  • INNATE Study:

JTX-8064 & Pimivalimab

  • SELECT Study:

Vopratelimab & Pimivalimab

Proven Management Team

  • Founded by IO pioneers: Nobel
    Coley Lasker Prize
  • Cash runway through Q3 2023

The Challenge and Promise of IO Therapy

Lessons Learned Define New Opportunities

Human Solid Tumors &

Different Immune Cell Types Can

Immunotherapy Response

Mediate Activation and Suppression

Tumor with PD-(L)1i* approval

Myeloid

CD8 T cells

Minority of pts benefit

JTX-8064

Pimivalimab

JTX-1484

  • Tumor with PD-(L)1i approval

Majority pts do not respond

NK cells

Anti-LILRB1

Tumor with noPD-(L)1i approval

T reg cells

GS-1811

Little to no benefit in that tumor

CD4 T cells

Vopratelimab

Primary or Acquired PD-(L)1i

Multiple barriers to realizing a full

resistance inhibits even broader use of IO

immune response to the tumor

*PD-(L)1i = PD-1 inhibitor or PD-L1 inhibitor

4

New Immune Cell Targets Are Needed For Next Gen IO

Extend benefit to more patients and realize IO market potential

2021

IO Market

$37B*

T cell-focused

  • Durable benefit in minority of patients

Many tumor types unresponsive

Next Gen IO

    • Majority of combos are chemo
  • Global Oncology Trends 2021 Outlook to 2025. IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science June 2021; IO market forecast to grow $24B from 2021-2025 at a CAGR of 11-14%.
    **CPI = checkpoint inhibitor

2025

IO market

$56B

& growing*

Multi-immunecell-focused

  • New IO mechanisms (myeloid cell CPI**)
  • Extend IO benefit to:
    • PD-(L)1treatment resistance
    • T cell CPI unresponsive tumor types
  • Employ biomarkers to reach new patients

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,12 $
Average target price 15,33 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Murray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberlee Cobleigh Drapkin Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Perry A. Karsen Chairman
Elizabeth G. Trehu Chief Medical Officer
Stephen Farrand Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-14.73%368
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-20.23%72 625
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.18%67 095
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.17%61 590
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.76%46 945
BIONTECH SE-46.75%33 154