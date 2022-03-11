Jounce Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

Legal Disclaimer

Various statements concerning our future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, our expectations regarding financial guidance, operating expenses and capital expenditures, the timing, initiation, progress, results of and release of data for clinical trials of our product candidates, including JTX-8064, vopratelimab and pimivalimab, identification, selection and enrollment of patients for our clinical trials, the timing, progress and results of discovery programs, preclinical studies and clinical trials for our product candidates and any future product candidates, the potential benefits of any of these product candidates and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings, and our cash position may constitute forward- looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as "anticipate," "can," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "goal," "initiate," "intend," "in development," "may," "on track," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "predictive," "target," "tracking," "up to," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, risks that the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and/or the global healthcare system more severely than we have anticipated, which may have the effect of further delaying our ability to enroll and complete our ongoing clinical trials, delaying our timelines for conducting analyses of our clinical trial data, preparing regulatory submissions or disclosing data, or delaying or interrupting the work of our third-party partners, our ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our product candidates and future product candidates, the preclinical and clinical results for our product candidates, which may not support further development and marketing approval, the potential advantages of our product candidates, the development plans of our product candidates, the management of our supply chain for the delivery of drug product and materials for use in our clinical trials and research and development activities, the use of our product candidates in combination with other therapies and our ability to obtain such therapies, actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates and our anticipated milestones, our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property, our ability to enforce our patents against infringers and defend our patent portfolio against challenges from third parties, the market opportunity for our product candidates, competition from others developing products for similar uses, our ability to manage operating expenses, our ability to establish or maintain collaborations, our dependence on third parties for development, manufacture and commercialization of product candidates and unexpected expenditures, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Jounce's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2