Jourdeness : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary SUCCESS UNITED LIMITED
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:30:12
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major
subsidiary SUCCESS UNITED LIMITED
Date of events
2022/06/24
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/24
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends RMB29,999,997
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Allocation according to investment structure
Jourdeness Group Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.