  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Jourdeness Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4190   KYG518761039

JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED

(4190)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
65.40 TWD   +0.77%
05:46aJOURDENESS : Subsidiary, Jourdeness (Guangzhou) Cosmetics Co., Ltd. announces disposal of financial products
PU
05:46aJOURDENESS : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary SUCCESS UNITED LIMITED
PU
06/23JOURDENESS : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 shareholder meeting
PU
Jourdeness : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary SUCCESS UNITED LIMITED

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:30:12
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major
subsidiary SUCCESS UNITED LIMITED
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/24
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends RMB29,999,997
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Allocation according to investment structure

Disclaimer

Jourdeness Group Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 819 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2021 292 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
Net Debt 2021 1 310 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 3 978 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jourdeness Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 65,40 TWD
Average target price 133,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 103%
Managers and Directors
Chia Chi Chen General Manager, COO, Director & Spokesman
Hsiao Hui Cheng Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Hsiung Chen Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Ming Fu Wang Independent Director
Tieh Ying Chin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED-10.16%134
L'ORÉAL-22.45%178 732
KAO CORPORATION-12.63%18 813
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-18.94%15 545
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD10.26%13 408
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.5.65%6 605