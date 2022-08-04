Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Jourdeness Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4190   KYG518761039

JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED

(4190)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
68.20 TWD   -1.59%
02:57aJOURDENESS : Clarification of news media reporting (Commercial Times B4/Anue)
PU
06/24JOURDENESS : Subsidiary, Jourdeness (Guangzhou) Cosmetics Co., Ltd. announces disposal of financial products
PU
06/24JOURDENESS : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary SUCCESS UNITED LIMITED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jourdeness : Clarification of news media reporting (Commercial Times B4/Anue)

08/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 14:40:38
Subject 
 Clarification of news media reporting
(Commercial Times B4/Anue)
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/04
2.Company name:JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times B4/Anue
6.Content of the report:
Commercial Times:...Full-year operations are likely to turn around, with the
whole revenue up to $3 billion and annual growth of 6% to 8%....
....Jorudeness spends 3 billion to build a biotechnology park...
Anue:...The legal person estimates that this year's revenue will exceed
$3 billion.
...Jourdeness increased CAPEX budget from $2.17 billion to $3 billion...
7.Cause of occurrence:NA
8.Countermeasures:The Company has not announced its financial and capital
expenditure forecast to the public,The financial information in the
report is estimated by the corporate media based on the content of
the company's general manager. It is here by clarified.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Jourdeness Group Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 819 M 94,0 M 94,0 M
Net income 2021 292 M 9,74 M 9,74 M
Net Debt 2021 1 310 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 4 148 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jourdeness Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 68,20 TWD
Average target price 133,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Chia Chi Chen General Manager, COO, Director & Spokesman
Hsiao Hui Cheng Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Hsiung Chen Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Ming Fu Wang Independent Director
Tieh Ying Chin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED-6.32%138
L'ORÉAL-13.32%198 938
KAO CORPORATION-4.72%20 330
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-16.03%16 321
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD1.15%12 103
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.19.49%7 490