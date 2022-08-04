Jourdeness : Clarification of news media reporting (Commercial Times B4/Anue)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/04 2.Company name:JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times B4/Anue 6.Content of the report: Commercial Times:...Full-year operations are likely to turn around, with the whole revenue up to $3 billion and annual growth of 6% to 8%.... ....Jorudeness spends 3 billion to build a biotechnology park... Anue:...The legal person estimates that this year's revenue will exceed $3 billion. ...Jourdeness increased CAPEX budget from $2.17 billion to $3 billion... 7.Cause of occurrence:NA 8.Countermeasures:The Company has not announced its financial and capital expenditure forecast to the public,The financial information in the report is estimated by the corporate media based on the content of the company's general manager. It is here by clarified. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None