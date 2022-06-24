Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Jourdeness Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4190   KYG518761039

JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED

(4190)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
65.40 TWD   +0.77%
05:46aJOURDENESS : Subsidiary, Jourdeness (Guangzhou) Cosmetics Co., Ltd. announces disposal of financial products
PU
05:46aJOURDENESS : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary SUCCESS UNITED LIMITED
PU
06/23JOURDENESS : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 shareholder meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jourdeness : Subsidiary, Jourdeness (Guangzhou) Cosmetics Co., Ltd. announces disposal of financial products

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:30:30
Subject 
 Subsidiary, Jourdeness (Guangzhou) Cosmetics
Co., Ltd. announces disposal of financial products
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited-21GS2247&1901CDQB
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24~2022/06/24
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
21GS2247:RMB15,000,000
1901CDQB:RMB60,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
(not a related party)
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):
21GS2247:RMB92,000
1901CDQB:RMB354,323.5
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Full delivery at once
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Proceed according to the Company's approval authority
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N/A
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
RMB0;Status of any restriction of rights: None.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to the total assets:0%
Ratio to shareholders' equity of the parent company:0%
Amount of operating capital:-647,338(Thousand NTD)
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Investment and financial management
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the CPA:N/A
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:N/A
27.Source of funds:The Company's own fund.
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The transaction 4.437 per RMB, announced by the Bank of Taiwan on 2022/06/23

Disclaimer

Jourdeness Group Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
05:46aJOURDENESS : Subsidiary, Jourdeness (Guangzhou) Cosmetics Co., Ltd. announces disposal of ..
PU
05:46aJOURDENESS : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute divide..
PU
06/23JOURDENESS : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 shareholder meeting
PU
05/12Jourdeness Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/01JOURDENESS : Subsidiary, Jourdeness (Guangzhou) Cosmetics Co., Ltd. announces obtaining of..
PU
03/25Jourdeness Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/23JOURDENESS : Subsidiary, Jourdeness (Guangzhou) Cosmetics Co., Ltd. disposal of financial ..
PU
03/23JOURDENESS : Announcement that the company's chairman resolved the Ex-dividend record date
PU
03/22JOURDENESS : To revise the first to issuance of employee restricted stock awards for year ..
PU
03/22JOURDENESS : Announcement of appointment the Chief Information Officer of the company
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 819 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2021 292 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
Net Debt 2021 1 310 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 3 978 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jourdeness Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 65,40 TWD
Average target price 133,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 103%
Managers and Directors
Chia Chi Chen General Manager, COO, Director & Spokesman
Hsiao Hui Cheng Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Hsiung Chen Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Ming Fu Wang Independent Director
Tieh Ying Chin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOURDENESS GROUP LIMITED-10.16%134
L'ORÉAL-22.45%178 732
KAO CORPORATION-12.63%18 813
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-18.94%15 545
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD10.26%13 408
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.5.65%6 605