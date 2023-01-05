Journeo issues 333,333 new shares connected to retail offer

Journeo PLC - Information systems and transport technical services group - Says 333,333 shares will be issued at 105 pence per share in connection to its retail offer. Says retail offer was significantly oversubscribed. Says allocations were made to existing shareholders. Says it raised gross proceeds of GBP7.4 million from the 333,333 retail offer shares, alongside 6.1 million placing shares and 523,806 subscription shares.

Current stock price: 130.20 pence

12-month change: up 21%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

