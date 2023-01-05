Advanced search
05:46 2023-01-05 am EST
130.20 GBX   -3.55%
09:40aJourneo issues 333,333 new shares connected to retail offer
AN
2022Journeo shares jump on GBP500,000 information systems purchase order
AN
2022Journeo plc Announces £0.5 Million Purchase Order from A Northern Transport Partnership for Passenger Information Infrastructure to Improve Bus Services in the Region
CI
Journeo issues 333,333 new shares connected to retail offer

01/05/2023 | 09:40am EST
Journeo PLC - Information systems and transport technical services group - Says 333,333 shares will be issued at 105 pence per share in connection to its retail offer. Says retail offer was significantly oversubscribed. Says allocations were made to existing shareholders. Says it raised gross proceeds of GBP7.4 million from the 333,333 retail offer shares, alongside 6.1 million placing shares and 523,806 subscription shares.

Current stock price: 130.20 pence

12-month change: up 21%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

