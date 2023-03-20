Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Journeo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C21   GB00BKP51V79

JOURNEO PLC

(C21)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:02:00 2023-03-20 am EDT
140.00 GBX   +0.72%
10:18aJourneo's subsidiary Infotec secures GBP800,000 passenger screen order
AN
03/10Journeo wins GBP700,000 purchase order from Network Rail
AN
03/08Journeo wins contract with Transport for Wales
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Journeo's subsidiary Infotec secures GBP800,000 passenger screen order

03/20/2023 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Journeo PLC on Monday said that its subsidiary, Infotec Ltd, has received a GBP800,000 purchase order from Network Rail.

Journeo is a Leicestershire, England-based transport system services provider, while Infotec is a designer and manufacturer of passenger information displays.

The order is for the manufacture and supply of passenger information displays for Leeds Station in England.

Infotec's new displays will replace existing LED displays originally manufactured and supplied by the company in 2007, and comprise a mixture of high efficiency white LED displays and full colour TFT displays.

The systems are expected to start production in the second half of this year, with revenue recognised this financial year included in management's expectations of performance for 2023.

"The Tetrus range of Network Rail approved display systems have been installed in approximately 80% of stations across the UK over the last 10-15 years and these new displays connect directly into the customer's existing platform to work alongside legacy equipment. This interoperability, in conjunction with the group's reputation for quality, high-performance and durability is driving growth in our revenues, order book and sales pipeline," said Chief Executive Russ Singleton.

Journeo shares were 1.2% lower at 137.40 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about JOURNEO PLC
10:18aJourneo's subsidiary Infotec secures GBP800,000 passenger screen order
AN
03/10Journeo wins GBP700,000 purchase order from Network Rail
AN
03/08Journeo wins contract with Transport for Wales
AN
03/08Journeo plc Signs Software as Service Contract with Transport for Wales to Supply New D..
CI
02/09Journeo expects annual profit to be in line with market view
AN
01/24Sale of Infotec Limited to Journeo Plc
AQ
01/18Journeo plc acquired Infotec Limited.
CI
01/05Journeo issues 333,333 new shares connected to retail offer
AN
2022Journeo shares jump on GBP500,000 information systems purchase order
AN
2022Journeo plc Announces £0.5 Million Purchase Order from A Northern Transport Partnership..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18,0 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net cash 2022 0,90 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart JOURNEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Journeo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 139,00 GBX
Average target price 210,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell Craig Singleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Lowe CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Mark Westcombe Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Houghton Chief Technical Officer
Steve Kesterton Manager-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOURNEO PLC0.72%27
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.35%54 869
GARMIN LTD.4.04%18 374
ALLEGION PLC-1.84%9 078
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.69.14%8 389
ADT INC.-23.48%6 299