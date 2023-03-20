Journeo's subsidiary Infotec secures GBP800,000 passenger screen order

(Alliance News) - Journeo PLC on Monday said that its subsidiary, Infotec Ltd, has received a GBP800,000 purchase order from Network Rail.

Journeo is a Leicestershire, England-based transport system services provider, while Infotec is a designer and manufacturer of passenger information displays.

The order is for the manufacture and supply of passenger information displays for Leeds Station in England.

Infotec's new displays will replace existing LED displays originally manufactured and supplied by the company in 2007, and comprise a mixture of high efficiency white LED displays and full colour TFT displays.

The systems are expected to start production in the second half of this year, with revenue recognised this financial year included in management's expectations of performance for 2023.

"The Tetrus range of Network Rail approved display systems have been installed in approximately 80% of stations across the UK over the last 10-15 years and these new displays connect directly into the customer's existing platform to work alongside legacy equipment. This interoperability, in conjunction with the group's reputation for quality, high-performance and durability is driving growth in our revenues, order book and sales pipeline," said Chief Executive Russ Singleton.

Journeo shares were 1.2% lower at 137.40 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

