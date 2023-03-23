Advanced search
    C21   GB00BKP51V79

JOURNEO PLC

(C21)
  Report
2023-03-23
141.42 GBX   +2.85%
Journeo signs five-year deal with Gatwick valued at GBP500,000

03/23/2023
(Alliance News) - Journeo PLC on Thursday said that it has struck a new deal with Gatwick Airport, extending their pre-existing relationship.

The Leicestershire, England-based transport system services provider will provide software and support services over a five-year contract, initially valued at GBP500,000.

Journeo told investors the contract was the "natural extension" of the work it has been doing with Gatwick since 2017, after signing a GBP1 million contract in 2016 to provide integrated real-time passenger information systems with OFJ Connections, subsequently ABM.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Gatwick Airport where our software and systems will continue to deliver high quality information services to members of the travelling public and staff at the airport through to 2028," said Chief Executive Russ Singleton.

"Interest in our suite of airport-based software applications is growing, and in addition to London's three main airports of Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted, we will shortly be commencing work at Bristol and Dublin airports."

Journeo shares were trading 2.9% higher at 141.42 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 18,0 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net cash 2022 0,90 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,3 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 34,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 137,50 GBX
Average target price 210,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
Managers and Directors
Russell Craig Singleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Lowe CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Mark Westcombe Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Houghton Chief Technical Officer
Steve Kesterton Manager-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOURNEO PLC-0.36%27
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.41%55 820
GARMIN LTD.3.26%18 631
ALLEGION PLC-1.33%9 395
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.81.26%8 373
ADT INC.-22.49%6 508
