Journeo signs five-year deal with Gatwick valued at GBP500,000

(Alliance News) - Journeo PLC on Thursday said that it has struck a new deal with Gatwick Airport, extending their pre-existing relationship.

The Leicestershire, England-based transport system services provider will provide software and support services over a five-year contract, initially valued at GBP500,000.

Journeo told investors the contract was the "natural extension" of the work it has been doing with Gatwick since 2017, after signing a GBP1 million contract in 2016 to provide integrated real-time passenger information systems with OFJ Connections, subsequently ABM.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Gatwick Airport where our software and systems will continue to deliver high quality information services to members of the travelling public and staff at the airport through to 2028," said Chief Executive Russ Singleton.

"Interest in our suite of airport-based software applications is growing, and in addition to London's three main airports of Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted, we will shortly be commencing work at Bristol and Dublin airports."

Journeo shares were trading 2.9% higher at 141.42 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

