Journeo PLC - Leicestershire-based transport system services provider - Receives GBP2 million purchase order from a Northern Transport Partnership. Says this builds on previously announced orders for Journeo's thin-film transistor and liquid cystal display technologies, extending the roll out programme of its product to a network of transport corridors.

Journeo adds that the purchase order is included in management's expectations of performance for this financial year and the next, and adds to the firm's "strong order book", providing future revenue visibility and "reflecting the group's strengthening market position".

Chief Executive Russ Singleton says: "Their investment in our technology is enabling them to provide powerful and usable supplementary information to passengers using their transport network, such as complex and advanced disruption information, which is in turn enabling them to deliver on the commitments made in their bus service improvement plan."

