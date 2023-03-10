Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Journeo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C21   GB00BKP51V79

JOURNEO PLC

(C21)
  Report
03:05:04 2023-03-10
137.16 GBX   -2.72%
05:16aJourneo wins GBP700,000 purchase order from Network Rail
AN
03/08Journeo wins contract with Transport for Wales
AN
03/08Journeo plc Signs Software as Service Contract with Transport for Wales to Supply New Displays Content Management System for the Welsh Bus Data Content Management System
CI
News 
Summary

Journeo wins GBP700,000 purchase order from Network Rail

03/10/2023
(Alliance News) - Journeo PLC on Friday said its subsidiary Infotec Ltd has received a GBP700,000 purchase order from Network Rail.

Journeo is a Leicestershire, England-based transport system services provider.

The agreement will see Infotec supply customer information displays for stations operated by Southeastern trains throughout the Kent region.

Journeo said the display systems are scheduled to enter production over the "next few months" with the majority of the GBP700,000 revenue recognised this financial year. It noted that this revenue is included in management's expectations of performance for financial 2023.

Southeastern Trains serve the main London stations of Charing Cross, Waterloo East, Cannon Street, London Bridge, St Pancras, Victoria and Blackfriars. Journeo added that the network has route mileage of 540 miles with 180 stations.

The purchase order is part of a GBP5 million framework agreement secured in 2022 to replace display systems originally supplied by Infotec over the last 10 to 15 years.

As well as stations in Kent, the agreement covers replacements at rail stations in Sussex and Wessex, for which purchase orders have already been received.

Journeo Chief Executive Officer Russ Singleton said: "Infotec's Network Rail approved display systems are designed and manufactured in their Leicestershire factory to meet or exceed stringent reliability and performance criteria and comply with UK Rail standards. Infotec has a great reputation for quality, a substantial order book and sales pipeline, and an offering of specialist rail market products, services and software capabilities now encompassed within our group."

Shares in Journeo were down 2.7% to 137.16 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

