Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey", or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting
On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at six members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|17,832,083
|87.18
|2,621,524
|12.82
2. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Craig H. Hansen
|17,299,835
|86.65
|2,664,442
|13.35
|Jenna M. Kaye
|17,292,135
|86.62
|2,672,141
|13.38
|Thomas J. Mullane
|17,298,138
|86.65
|2,666,139
|13.35
|Reginald S. Smith
|17,289,915
|86.60
|2,674,362
|13.40
|Scott A. Treadwell
|17,145,664
|85.88
|2,818,612
|14.12
|Alex G. Verge
|17,282,601
|86.57
|2,681,676
|13.43
3. Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|20,342,272
|99.46
|111,335
|0.54
For further information contact:
Alex G. Verge
President and Chief Executive Officer
403-303-3232
alex.verge@journeyenergy.ca
or
Gerry Gilewicz
Chief Financial Officer
403-303-3238
gerry.gilewicz@journeyenergy.ca
Journey Energy Inc.
700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2R 0A8
403-294-1635
www.journeyenergy.ca
